Sasa Klaas’s family receiving the late rapper’s royalties payment

ViB Mobile, a subsidiary of ViB Group which is a market leader in premium, licensed digital content in Botswana has paid P18,400 in royalties to the family of deceased local female rapper, Sasa Klaas.

The money is for caller ringtones royalties from January to June 2021 earned by the fallen music star. Real name Sarona Motlhagodi, Sasa Klaas died tragically in a helicopter crash back in March aged 27 and now copyright on her works of art have been passed on to her family.

Usually, members receive royalties through their life span and for 50 more years after their death. Subsequently, their dependants or family will continue to benefit from royalties for a specified number of years after the death of the principal member.

The late rapper, who was popularly known as Mma Mongwato and Mrs Hip Hop’s, royalty cheque was handed over to her family by the CEO of ViB Mobile Leroy Monaheng and the chief operating officer Kagiso Serema. Sasa Klaas’s mother and Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi received her daughter’s royalties. In a press release, Monaheng said they will continue doing their part in not only recognising the hard work from local artists but also supporting them in growing their brands to international level.

He further said the move is ViB Mobile’s part in

helping the industry grow as a whole, and their way of motivating local artists to continue putting in the much needed work to pave way for future generations in the music industry.

In future Sasa Klaas’s family is most likely to receive more royalties because deaths of big musicians usually draws heavy media coverage, which either rekindles fans’ interest or sends others on a shopping spree to see what made that person so loved in the first place.

Also, for long-time, the discovery of previously unknown material gives one final chance to enjoy. After her death, rapper Jay Dot released the song Head bangerz featuring Sasa Klaas, Scar and Gigi Lamayne.

Recently when Yarona FM radio station released their nominees for this year’s YAMAS, Sasa Klaas was post humorously nominated thrice in the songs she was featured in. “Sasa Klaas’s music will never be forgotten and the royalties hand over to her family is a true testament to that. She has made an amazing impact to the hip hop music industry of Botswana and will forever be remembered for her ever-jolly personality and rapping skills”.