 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Debswana's production in the second quarter of the year rose to 5.7 mi...
Minergy through its 100% owned Masama Coal Mine, located in the Mmamab...
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has released a statement informing...
With hospitals and mortuaries overwhelmed by patients and corpses resp...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Diamond production rises as demand strengthens

Diamond production rises as demand strengthens

MBONGENI MGUNI Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Orapa Diamond Mine PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Debswana's production in the second quarter of the year rose to 5.7 million carats, about 16% higher than the first quarter, with officials noting stronger demand for the precious stones.

Debswana’s output in the second quarter was 214% higher than the amount produced in the corresponding quarter of 2020, a period hit by COVID-19 restrictions and global demand weakness. The latest figures underline the cautious recovery of the rough diamond sector, which in turn is underpinned by rising consumer demand in the key markets of the United States and China.

In a commentary earlier today, Anglo American officials said consumer demand for polished diamonds continues to recover, leading to strong demand for rough diamonds from midstream cutting and polishing centres.

This is despite the impact on capacity from the severe Covid-19 wave in

Banners
India during April and May. Anglo American holds 85% equity in De Beers, which in turn holds 50% shareholding in Debswana, with the balance held by the Government of Botswana. Debswana’s second quarter production accounted for about 70% of De Beers’ total production of 8.2 million carats for the quarter.

Half year production for Debswana reached 10.7 million carats or 43% higher than the corresponding period last year. Average diamond prices across the De Beers mines globally were 13% higher in the first half of the year due to an “increased proportion of higher value rough diamonds sold,” officials said.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Court Verdict

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort