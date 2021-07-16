 
MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, July 16, 2021
Black Kid: Not just a clothing brand but also a movement
Obakeng Madube, owner of Blak Kid Clothing, has revealed that his brand aims to represent all Africans across the world. 

“The name Blak Kid does not refer to the skin colour/complexion but refers to our roots as Africans. So far Blak Kid has been doing well even though COVID-19 has affected our sales. Blak Kid was registered with CIPA in 2019,” Madube told Arts & Culture in an interview.

He added that through the help of social media, Blak Kid got attention from different artists in and outside the country, the likes of Master KG (SA), the likes of Driemanskap (South African hip-hop crew).  “We were also able to grab attention of different online media houses outside Botswana, the likes of BBC Zimbabwe, African First News

from Cameroon,” he said.

Madube also said Blak Kid is not just a clothing brand, but it is also a movement aiming to promote African culture and sell Africa to the world.

“We have a variety of goods, e.g. T-shirts, pants, sweaters, caps, hats, dresses, masks and promotional products like car stickers, mugs,” he highlighted.

Madube said he has under Blak Kid clothing, a project dubbed I Am A Star in which they try to expose and groom talent. He said they are currently in partnership with Fashion Passion Promotions, a stall located at main mall Diamond Square and people can get Blak Kid products there.

