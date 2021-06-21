The Mabutsane Chess Programme came to an end over the weekend

The chess programme that was launched by Limitless Minds Chess Academy at the beginning of the year in Mabutsane village was wrapped up this past weekend.

The programme had received P25, 000 sponsorship from Majwe Mining Joint Venture.

Limitless Minds Chess Academy founder, Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani told the MonitorSport that the pilot project is aimed at contributing to social inclusion, development and empowerment through chess for children at the Rural Area Dwellers (RADS) hostels in Mabutsane.

“Mabutsane was chosen for the programme as a way of contributing to social inclusion of disadvantaged children in the area by Majwe Mining.

The pilot project whose other main aim was to plant a seed of the beautiful game of chess in Mabutsane, entailed training and development for four weekends and donation of chess equipment and chess books for all participants,” she said.Katisenge-Tizhani further explained that the last session hosted on Saturday included level one and two players’ assessment examination, handing over of tablets and additional chess sets.

She said the tablets have been loaded with chess material to allow incorporation of use of technology for continuity of

training including self-training and play by the kids and their primary school.

She stated that chess was important introduction to Mabutsane as it is proven to develop and improve memory and concentration, it boosts self-esteem, builds team spirit and gives a sense of inclusion.

“Further, as a game of strategy, a chess mind develops the capacity to predict consequences on the board and life scenarios, thus becoming an important element in development and empowerment of children to become responsible in their youth and adult life,” Katisenge-Tizhani said. A total of 20 children from ages of 10 to 14 took part in the programme being 10 boys and 10 girls.

The lead coach of the programme was Vincent Masole, an international arbiter and organiser under the International Chess Federation (FIDE). He is also a FIDE licensed chess instructor and coach. He is the former ratings and technical director for the Botswana Chess Federation (BCF).