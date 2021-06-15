CEO duties: Ramochothwane addressing the media. PIC PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Botswana Football League (BFL) has said the Premiership is yet to secure a sponsor as the local game prepares for a return scheduled in August.

The new football body's leadership, chairperson, Aryl Ralobala and chief executive officer, Solomon Ramochothwane said the BFL is still locked in negotiations with potential sponsors.

A three-year sponsorship deal with Botswana Telecommunications Limited (BTC) has since came to end, whilst a year remains in Absa Botswana's two-year deal worth P7million. The elite league's TV rights partnership with Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) has also come to end.

Addressing the media, Ramochothwane said the BFL has made progress in the negotiations with potential sponsors and promised that, the establishment will launch its new partnership before the end of July.

"The league sponsorship

Banners

is yet to be announced because of some logistical processes. We cannot got to a sponsor when we are yet to know when we will start, but we are working around the clock and we should be able to start soon. "The league dates are not yet set, but what is it happening is that we need to close all the avenues before we can announce the launch of all our products. Possibly by end of July, then we promise we will have a title sponsor, and other product sponsors and a broadcaster," Ramochothwane said.