I first got to meet and know the real Festus Mogae thanks to the introduction by Sidney Pilane. Before that I had known of Mogae through newspaper articles, some complimentary others not.

Back at university, Mogae won over the students admiration when he refused to have the National Development Bank (NDB) write off loans for farmers. One of the farmers whose loan was not written off was former President Sir Ketumile Masire. He was then the Finance Minister and was suddenly viewed as brave and refreshingly different from the then crop of politicians.

Mogae, who had had an illustrious career in the public ,was not known politically. At least to some of us. As students at the University of Botswana (UB), we never saw his coming.

We had assumed that Ponatshego Kedikilwe would be the next vice president and eventually president of the country. As we all know, this did not happen. At his farm in Lobatse, I would eventually ask Masire why he chose Mogae over Kedikilwe and Kwelagobe. His answer was that Kedikilwe and Kwelagobe were too entrenached in BDP factional politics and he did not see them holding the party together.

I also asked him about his former cabinet fellow David Magang. His answer was not too straightforward. I suspected that he did not really have a reason for not appointing Magang other than just personal preference. I also understood his choice of Mogae. He had been Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP) at some point, had an international career and had almost no scandal, real or perceived for a politician.

Going back to my first encounter with Mogae. I would receive a call from Pilane to meet (him) Mogae at the Office of the President. I was apprehensive. A week before I had written a newspaper article attacking Mogae’s administration for deporting Professor Kenneth Good. In that article, I did not have any kind words for Mogae, Ian Khama, Isaac Kgosi, Botsalo Ntuane and Pilane. The article would years later be used by Wynter Mmolotsi once in a while in Parliament just to ruffle my feathers. None of the people I had attacked in that article have ever asked me about it. I was prepared, should they have asked, to state that the views represented therein were influenced by youthful exuberance.

Pilane’s call was very brief and to the point. Rre Mogae would like to see you at 10am at his office. No hello, how are you? My mind immediately raced to my article.

For a brief moment, my mind said, go get a sick leave note to avoid the meeting. Mmm, that would be silly I reasoned. Imagine a private citizen getting a sick note to avoid a meeting with the President. I called Duma Boko to ask for his take. Comrade, just attend the meeting. With that said

and done, I attended the meeting.

I rocked up at OP to meet Mogae. There was no welcoming party. Pilane was nowhere to be seen. I was on my own and about to meet the most powerful man in the country. I was so sure it was about the article. I was ushered into Mogae’s office. My mouth was dry. Here comes trouble. I found him seated in his chair. I noticed he was quite short. He didn’t stand up to greet me. Rather he pointed to a chair. Nervously, I sat down. It was only the two of us. Suddenly he smiled. What followed would be one hour of general discussions.

At no point did he mention the article I had written even though he had a copy of the paper with him. The man was wordily and truly informed. He had a view about everything. At some point we even discussed Law. I was amazed. Time flew. A great friendship was born.

I have never asked him why he invited me to his office that day. I suspect it was God ordained. Over the years we would enjoy travelling together on OK 1 and other private jets. We would also enjoy going shopping for watches and attending each other’s birthdays. A great statesman, unassuming and not at all consumed by his status.

My first time on OK 1 was with Mogae. I received an invitation when I was in New York from Mogae to travel with him to Orapa. He wanted me to experience as he said, the power of his office before he retired.

I would also fly with him on the state helicopter bidding constituencies farewell. What an experience! The security detail, the police sirens. Presidents live for that.....I tell you. It is addictive.

I didn’t know how to repay this very good man for what he had done for me, a total stranger. So when Blackie Marole and Thuli Johnson did not respond to the invitation from Choppies to be board chairpersons, I went to Mogae.

I prevailed upon him. He accepted and would later go on to be an investor. And yes he made a very healthy return on his investment. That was the only way I could say thank you to him. Not one to hold a grudge. He remained true to his friends. Now almost retired from public service, he remains one of my favourite people.

*Advocate Sadique Kebonang is a former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for Lobatse constituency.

This is an extract from his book, “ My life in politics and four Presidents” that will be published end of this year.