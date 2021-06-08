 
Extenuating factors save murderer

LEBOGANG MOSIKARE Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Court hammer
FRANCISTOWN: A man convicted of murder on Tuesday escaped a date with the executioner after the judge found out that there were exceptional extenuating circumstances that led him to commit the offence.

Delivering a brief sentence following the conviction of Lefetogile Mokereputsa for the murder of Tebogo Tshosa in January 2012 in Palapye, Justice Phadi Solomon said that the accused was relatively young when he committed the offence.

“The accused also cooperated with the police and court after he was charged with this offence. He was psychologically tormented by this offence after he committed it and he committed it under the influence of alcohol and dagga,” Solomon said.

Justice Solomon added: “The accused’s girlfriend who was at the centre of an argument between the accused and deceased has also passed on. The deceased also insulted the accused. The relatives of the accused also assisted in burying the deceased following his death.”

Passing sentence,

Solomon noted the court took into consideration all that the accused said in extenuation and mitigation.

“I am therefore, of the considered view that a 10-year jail term suits the offence committed. The sentence shall be backdated to March 18, 2021, following the revocation of the accused’s bail. He is also advised of his right to appeal both his conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal within six weeks from now,” Solomon said.

While Mokereputsa looked remorseful when his sentence was read, he showed his true colours outside the courtroom when he spewed bile at journalists for covering his case.

He told the journos that they risk being involved in car accidents should they dare publish his story.

