ASAP dance challenge

In an effort to raise awareness and fight against drugs and alcohol abuse, Colourful People Entertainment will host an Alcohol And Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) dance challenge.

In an interview with Showtime, Colourful People Entertainment founder, David Letshwiti said alcohol and drug abuse continues to pose great challenges to the world’s population health including Botswana. He explained that there is an increasing trend of alcohol and drug abuse at home, work and in schools.

Letshwiti also said they have put together a community building initiative dubbed ASAP dance challenge to sensitize people about the challenges and effects of drugs and substance abuse. He added that the competition’s main objective is to call all Batswana to act against the social ill that is threatening to consume the peace of the nation.

“ASAP Campaign believes that it is possible to live life without the abuse of prescribed and illicit substances and with the support from other stakeholders who wish to see a drug free Botswana. It is campaign developed from a solid cohesion base and it will be implemented in collaboration with the willing corporate community and a wide array of public organisations and the media,” he asserted.

Furthermore, he pointed out that dance by nature is a refreshing sport and a highly promising effort that could help turn the tide against the scourge. He emphasized that ASAP team has given itself six months period to run the challenge, adding that the challenge would be full of opportunities to make new friends, sharpen dance abilities and expand participants’ knowledge and understanding of what it truly means to fight drugs and substance abuse in the country.

Moreover, he pointed out that the problem arises from many factors, which included technological developments, lack of employment, poor upbringing of children, loss of sense of belonging, identity

crisis, peer pressure and economic hardships. Letshwiti further explained that in an effort to address those problems many people have sought refuge in alcohol and drugs.

“In addition to physical harm, drug and substance abuse also causes or aggravates other problems to the abuser, including poor family relationships, school or work performance, social relationships, daily activities and self-image. Society as a whole also pays dearly for it through health care, criminal justice system, social welfare, economic productivity and declined competitiveness,” he said.

Audition fees are P150 for juniors between eight and 15 years old and P200 for seniors. Letshwiti emphasized that auditions results or scores would not be discussed with dancers or parents. He said in order for video submissions to be considered, it must meet the following criteria; the dancer should be visible, the video should not be edited, TikTok videos would not be accepted and the video should be one minute in length and no longer than one minute thirty seconds.

“This must be a current video recording including your name, age, location and ASAP dance challenge as the opening tagline. Physical auditions will be hosted in 10 different places such as Gaborone, Molepolole, Kanye, Jwaneng, Lobatse, Mahalapye and others. During this audition tour, we will be donating 10 school shoes, working with social workers within the place.”

“The first physical auditions will be held in Gaborone at Mogobe Plaza Roof Top by CBD. After all auditions all those who go through to the next stage will come together for top 50 selections. Winners stand a chance of winning a share of P200 000 in prize money,” he said.