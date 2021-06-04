Star Hezek currently runs a fashion design house called StarHezek PTY LTD

Naledi Phalane who is also known as Star Hezek is a creator, pure and simple. He is no stranger to multitasking as he juggles a growing fashion empire with his singing career.

Having established himself as a professional musician, corporate image consultant, designer and stylist of note, Star Hezek is on the rise and shows no signs of pumping the breaks.

Each season he wants his collection to be stronger and better than the previous one. Star Hezek currently runs a fashion design house called StarHezek PTY LTD, a rising fashion outfit that has to date dressed a number of local celebrities and politicians such as Anna Mokgethi, Baxon and Punah Gabasiane to name a few.

Star Hezek is an all-round creative with a background as a senior dancer and lead singer for Mophato Dance Theatre. He was a key performer on the globally acclaimed I Love Botswana Ensemble, a major creative project that, according to him, which paved a pathway to the growth and advancement of his career as an artist.

“It gave me an inspiration to pursue my journey to become a powerful creative of note and a versatile one in that respect. Musically, I am also in a corporate relationship with Grand Palm and Peermont Hotel since 2019,” he told Arts & Culture in an interview.

Looking back, Star Hezèk said he started fashion design as a child when he would make designs for his former classmates. “I was always sketching concepts and my design

used to circulate and appeal to my classmates and that’s when I knew I was capable of designing something for clients because my classmates really loved my designs,” he recalled. Star Hezek further added that consequently people would engage him to style them during casual-wear days or dress them up for graduation and special occasions. Star Hezèk was covered by the Debswana Diamond Company as a designer man of the month few years ago.

An emerald evening gown he designed for Mpho Lebotse got a standing ovation and it was amongst the beautiful dresses that appeared on national television and went viral of social media. Star Hezek stated that he also dressed some of the members of I Love Botswana Ensemble during a sold out show dubbed Pula in the United States of America back in 2018.

In terms of balancing music, fashion and other talents, Star Hezek revealed that juggling arts is not a problem because all his talents are driven by passion and compliments each other. “And I try as much as I can to blend them together.

For example when I’m having a musical engagement I always make sure my fashion statement for that particular event leaves a mark and markets my design skill and gets me going,” he concluded.