Ramasu

Many households have in one way or the other been negatively affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic first hit Botswana, many people lost jobs, businesses closed down and relationships suffered too.

“My book Corona E Nthubetse Lwapa is a fiction literary work focusing on a young woman called Thobo who had a long lasting relationship with her fiance, Lemogang. Thobo got a job in Francistown while Lemogang remained in Gaborone. When national lockdown was declared; Thobo and her fiancé could not see each other often. Thobo cohabited with a married man from Marapong. Her fiance found out after so many months of telephone conversations.

He was so heartbroken.

The book tries to reflect on what happened to relationships and marriages during the lockdown. “The book is based on real life experience. I was betrayed by my fiancé whom we had been together for five years. We were on a long distance relationship. She left me for another man during the first national lockdown,” Ramasu detailed his ordeal during an interview with Arts & Culture.He explained that he chose to write a novel instead of an inspirational book.

He believes that many Batswana like reading novels as they convey messages that build people and are eye opening. Ramasu also said the book targeted young people and adults. Corona E Nthubetse Lwapa has 49 pages.

Furthermore, he said the book teaches people that cheating and dishonesty could destroy their partners and have long lasting effects on them. He said the challenges he faced as an author included lack of sponsorship adding that publishing and printing a book was very expensive in Botswana. Hence he decided to self publish.

“The book is selling and was published in April 21, 2021 in Gaborone. Writing a book takes passion, long suffering, dedication,

Banners

sacrifice, patience and of course finance. I financed this project from my pocket and would love to thank Bonile Kewagamang for supporting me emotionally. Writing is a therapy.

It soothes the mind and soul. Young people who are interested in writing should be avid readers,” he said. Ramasu sent special thanks to MYSC for supporting local writers by procuring their books and having established the Botswana Literature Collection. This author is a socialite, community builder, creative writer, aviation enthusiast and music compiler.

He is from Serowe village and Limkokwing University graduate with a Degree in Business Information Technology.

He wrote columns for various newspapers including The Voice, Botswana Guardian, and The Echo. Ramasu took part in the BBC movie, The No 1 Ladies Detective Agency in 2008 as an extra where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Idris Elba, Jill Scott and Desmond Dube.

He also featured in Botswana Television sponsored reality music show, Melody Gospel as a chief judge where he was praised for his penchant of using big words and Latin words.

He is also the producer of Morethetho wa Serubi TV Show which aired on Botswana Television during the first national lockdown. In 2017 he published a novel dubbed “Marakanamantsi a Botshelo!” loosely translated ‘The complexities of Life’ that he had been compiling since 2008; it focuses on gender based violence, rape, murder, HIV/AIDS and love stories.

“The book is now in the market and can also be found at Botswana Literature Collections which is housed by Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports & Culture Development in Gaborone. I am also about to release a coffee table book titled, The Pioneers of Botswana Music this year,” he concluded.