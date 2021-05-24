Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) will have a new leadership in July PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The elections of the new leadership for Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) will take place at the end of July.

The elective general meeting will see a new president being elected after the incumbent, Mothokomedi Thabano decided not to seek re-election.

The date was set during BCF Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) that was held at Oasis Motel over the weekend. Initially, the Federation planned to host a virtual OGM, but had to make changes to a physical meeting due to financial constraints.

BCF public relations officer, Kutlwano Tatolo told Sport Monitor that they were not able to proceed with the initial plan, because it was going to cost them P9, 000 but they did not have funds for the event. She said fortunately Oasis rescued them by offering them a venue.

However, some members complained that they were not able to be part of the OGM, because of some COVID-19 positive results. Tatolo explained that she was surprised that the issue is being brought up now.

“What we had said was that because of the new Indian COVID-19 variant, we will

Banners

follow the COVID-19 precautions. We insisted that those attending the OGM should bring COVID-19 negative results. We made this announcement a week before the meeting. At government facilities, it takes two days and then the results would be out. When you are positive, it is not BCF that stops you from attending, but the health officials. I am not aware of anybody who had intentions of attending, then tested positive and could not attend,” Tatolo said.

She said a quorum was formed and out of the 19 BCF members, only two clubs did not attend. She also said in that regard ,there was nobody who was disadvantaged.

Meanwhile, the OGM nominated an elections committee chaired by Alex Mpuisang. The other members of the committee are Moakofi Notha and Vincent Masole. Tatolo said the expressions of interest to contest for BCF executive committee positions are to be submitted to the elections committee and they would open for campaigns.