Khoisan PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Botswana’s Afro-Fusion duo KHOISAN of Sananapo fame and contemporary dance company, Mophato Dance Theatre will perform at the first ever FNB Africa Day virtual Concert on May, 25 2021.

The local groups will share the platform with stellar performing artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini and Lesotho. The event will be broadcast live on the FNB Facebook page or FNB YouTube channel/One Africa TV at 16:30 CAT. Both the Mpoledise hitmakers and Mophato were voted by Batswana to be part of the concert.

The concert comes after FNB African subsidiaries decided to collaborate and host an Africa Day virtual live event meant to celebrate African diversity and talent. Led by FNB Namibia, the concert is a celebration of African unity, diversity and talent and it brings artists from Namibia, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho right to the living rooms of thousands of people across the continent.

Recognised as Africa’s Most Valuable Bank Brand for the second year running, FNB brings customers and the public a virtual concert that captures the spirit of what it means to be African.

The idea of helpfulness, which is etched into the DNA of the brand, and the Africa Day concert, will help drive the association with FNB across the continent. The Africa Day concert, a first of its kind, will be a mix of music, song and dance, showcasing performers from diverse backgrounds, collaborating to create Afro-inspired musical magic.

concert celebrates Africa Day, the annual commemoration of Africa’s independence, freedom and liberation across the continent.

“In the last year our brand pushed boundaries in adding value to customers’ lives in a time of uncertainty, and this was reflected in our efforts to offer relief to individuals and businesses, coupled with keeping our doors open as an essential service,” FNB Botswana Communications and PR Manager Boga Chilinde-Masebu said.

Chilinde-Masebu also said their industry-leading digital platform enabled their customers to manage finances in the comfort of their homes and on Africa Day FNB will once again utilise the digital space to bring their customers and all Africans, a concert like never before.

“Many events, even here locally, have obviously been forced to head online, often at the expense of the experience which makes them so powerful in the first place, however we think the fusion of live performance and online interaction delivers the best of both worlds. We believe the online concert experience will open up a new musical world to all Africans,” Chilinde-Masebu added.

Besides KHOISAN and Mophato Dance Theatre featured artists include Top Cheri (Namibia), PDK (Namibia), Sands (Eswatini), Velemseni (Eswatini), Ntate Stunna (Lesotho), Botala ba Linare (Lesotho), and Yaw Tog (Ghana).