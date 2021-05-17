Mares goalkeeper, Sedilame Boseja is searching for a new team after leaving South African side, Bloemfontein Celtic PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Mares’ goalkeeper, Sedilame Boseja is club hunting following her departure from South African National League side, Bloemfontein Celtic.

Boseja joined the Free State based side in 2017 and ran her contract that ended in June 2020. The 23-year-old remains without a club. She was scheduled to attend trials last year in Slovakia after the end of her contract with Celtic. She alongside, Refilwe Tholakele were identified during a Mares camp in Slovakia in 2019, but could not travel due to Covid-19 restrictions in the European state.

“I have left and I am still looking for a team. The league in Slovakia has not yet started, we are waiting,” Boseja briefly said to Monitor Sport. She has turned out for Tonwship Rollers and Double Action. Bosela is capped 21 times for the Mares. She

is regarded as one finest football exports. She was instrumental in the Mares’ 2019 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers win over South Africa where she walked away with the player of match title in the second leg. Also, in 2019 she was voted Sasol Women’s league best goalkeeper. From 2015-2017, she kept 29 clean sheets and was the best goalkeeper for two seasons in the Women’s Super League. Meanwhile, Lusaka Dynamos Ladies team has captured former Mares’ midfielder Sindy Tsumake and Warona Molete on three year contracts. The duo was signed after impressing on trials late last month. They join Zebras midfielder, Mothusi Cooper who is currently doing well in the men’s team.