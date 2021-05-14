 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. New Zebras jersey to cost at least P500

New Zebras jersey to cost at least P500

KABELO BORANABI Friday, May 14, 2021
Up for sale: BFA says the Zebras kit will soon be available in local stores
The 2021-2022 Zebras’ replica jerseys will be selling for no less than P500 once they become available on local shores.

The jersey was launched in March 2021 and it is the second instalment of the Botswana Football Association (BFA) and Umbro South Africa (SA) long-term partnership signed in 2019.

After the launch, both parties revealed the jerseys would be available at the end of April.

On April 22, 2021, Umbro SA on its Facebook page, announced that the jerseys would go on sale but only through online shopping. The post says the jerseys are selling at R699 (approximately P535). A fortnight after they have gone on sale the local football family is not able to purchase their new kit at local stores.

“It is selling on Umbro SA at the moment on their online platforms. They are selling it at R699, which is around P530, but you may find that the price can still go higher in pula. There are arrangements in place for local retailers to be able to purchase the new kit physically in the near future. It has been two

weeks now since they went on sale, so it would be early to gauge if they are doing well or not,” a source said.

Reached for comment, BFA chief executive officer, Goabaone Taylor confirmed that the new jerseys would be available soon but did not go into details. “We are in the process of bringing the jerseys here.

We have ordered (a batch) but let me get back to you with full details before Friday or sooner,” Taylor said on Wednesday.

The Zebras first wore the new kit during the Africa Cup of Nations  (AFCON) qualifiers at home to Zimbabwe in March, and then away to Algeria a week later. On both occasions, the team donned the white away kit.

The Mares would be the second team to wear the jersey when they take on Angola in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations first round qualifiers next month.  The 2012 AFCON special edition remains the most expensive shirt, sold at P1,000.

