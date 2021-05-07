Othusitse Ramasotlha's book cover

We have recently seen many authors mushrooming from different walks of life.

Some opted to write fiction, others motivational books while yet others chose to write Christian books.

Like his fellow Christian writers, Othusitse Ramosotla has decided to write his first Christian book published by Show Casting Talents. In an interview with Arts & Culture, he said Cocoon Life of Christian talks more of how to live a Christian life easy or smoothly though life had its hard times and struggles.

He further explained that the book covers both Christians and non Christians as it targets to tap that dormant conscious humans had over their sub consciousness saying it guides in modifying life in general.

“Cocoon Life of Christian is for all races. I am one person who is hungry for knowledge. I have gathered a lot of information about everything which inspired me to write things to people. I started writing some small stories on social media like Facebook and WhatsApp. Reading others’ books helped me to know how to do it because I learned formats from their books. In most cases I read non-fiction books and life theories because I believe much on them as they are more like factual,” he said.

The first chapter is titled, How to make Christian Life Easy; that is the backbone of the whole context in the book. The

chapter also talks about how to fulfill what people promised in the Bible for them to find what they want.

The second chapter adds on what the first chapter speaks about by imposing the importance of knowledge when change is about to be executed particularly for growth because only those who are hungry for knowledge are capable of getting this idea of making their lives easy. The last chapter is “Time and Energy Before God Bring Solution” followed by conclusion.

Moreover, he explained that when studying communication and marketing, he realised that writing a book would help him to speak to many people compared to posting on social media only. For marketing, he said he was wide in the sense that he sells his books to every person he meets. Since the book was new on market, he said he sold a few.

Speaking of the challenges, Ramosotla stated that writing a book was not easy because of limited time and energy since he was employed somewhere to boost his life. He added that sometimes his mood would not allow him to write. He also said was hard to find funds because publishing and printing a book needed money. He said he struggled to publish a hard copy and an e-book.