Tobokani Rari will serve his fourth term as secretary-general of the teaching and training sector trade union, BOSETU after he was re-elected during the union’s first ever virtual meeting las Thursday.

Winston Radikolo will continue as BOSETU president as he beat his challenger, Mpho Maruping by 174 votes to 115. Radikolo was first elected president in 2017.

Rari, meanwhile, defeated his challenger Innocent Mannathoko by 160 votes to 109 votes.

Rari faced off with his long time deputy, Mannathoko, and the victor proved to be more strategic by tactically dismantling his opponent’s strongholds while managing to minimise the breach of his own strong areas by his challenger.

Rari’s camp came into the congress worried about the likes of Jwaneng centre, Mahalapye, Shoshong, Palapye region and Serowe, as his opponent had an upper hand there.

Rari and Radikolo’s team had to work overtime to reduce the margins of defeat expected in those areas.

The night before the elections nonetheless, confidence was growing inside the Rari and Radikolo’s camp after their foot soldiers in Jwaneng and Mahalapye centres reported that their last gasp efforts were bearing fruit. Some good news was also trickling in from Serowe, Palapye and Phikwe-Bobonong areas.

When the Mahalapye centre’s results for the secretary-general elections were announced, Rari literally cancelled out Mannathoko as they both shared 13 votes.

Rari and Radikolo’s team would go on to snatch the Phikwe, Palapye and Serowe votes, as Francistown

virtual centres, as well as Gaborone centres and Maun, proved to be good hunting ground for the Rari and Radikolo camp.

Maun in particular was so safe that when deputy president, Mogomotsi Motshegwa and deputy secretary-general, Botshelo Maruatona got a big gap hammering at Mahalapye centre, they counted on the Maun centre to respond strongly to cancel out any huge differences inflicted by the Mahalapye centre.

Radikolo retained the presidency by 174 votes to Maruping’s 115. In the battle for the deputy presidency, Motshegwa retained his position by defeating Joel Mankoko 158-114.

Treasurer Odirile Aboneng won emphatically, trouncing his opponent Trinity Keakile 186-99, while new deputy secretary-general, Maruatona won by 121 votes to Edwin Maitshoko’s 57 and Dibotlhale Othusitse’s 109.

The new secretary for research and training is Karabo Rampha who garnered 146 votes to Moses Kandjuu’s 141.

Oreeditse Nyatso won the secretary for publicity post with 176 votes to Setlhodi Letsweletse’s 112.

Benjamin Seema was retained as tertiary sector secretary, as well as sports and culture secretary, Ndiyapo Modimo, health and safety secretary, Monica Legwale, and gender secretary, Chatapiwa Mabutho.

Thomas Kandjuu is the secondary sector secretary while Mosa Modise is for the pre-primary sector. Tuelo Kebenne and Hilda Keitumetse are additional members.