Peggy Serame visited BITC to appreciate local products geared for the Dubai Expo

Batswana artists’ arts and crafts will be showcased at one of the world’s greatest show piece at this year’s Dubai 2020 exposition.

The event is scheduled for October 1, 2021 to March, 31 2022. Botswana will be among the international exhibitors who will participate at the expo after it was postponed last year due to the Covid19 pandemic.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, which lasts six months, there will be a huge programme of arts and culture events, designed to showcase the very best the world has to offer and Batswana artists will get a chance to have their arts and crafts exhibited at the world stage.

Targeting 25 million world visitors, the theme will be ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’ so 192 countries have already confirmed participation. Minister of Investment and Trade and Industry Peggy Serame visited the Botswana Investment Trade Centre (BITC) offices this week to appreciate some of the local products geared for the Dubai Expo. According to BITC, Serame expressed delight at the opportunity to participate in an exposition of this magnitude to showcase some of the unique talents and innovations from this country.

Serame also said the expo could not have come at a better time when the government of Botswana has rolled a campaign to turn the local economy into

an export led economy which can only be achieved by empowering the small medium enterprises.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of BITC Keletsositse Olebile stated that government has spent more than P1.5 million through different Ministries and Parastatals in procuring a wide range of locally manufactured products which are included textile, leather as well as arts and craft products which will be exhibited while some will be sold at the World Market Kiosk during the Expo.

Furthermore, according to BITC, President Mokgweetsi Masisi will officiate at the last month of the Expo, which is themed Botswana Day. Botswana is participating at the expo at the sponsorship of the Government of Dubai which includes among others the transportation of all the products that will be exhibited.

The arts and culture programme is a key part of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Even though BITC has not revealed the names of artists whose works will be exhibited the latter will get a chance to promote the country, and to showcase their artistic achievements.

With the upcoming expo, countries come together to connect through among others significant contemporary artworks from leading, visionary artists from around the world.