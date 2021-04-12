What happened in Parliament on Friday when viewed from different angles may leave many taking sides on the issue.
A normal person will agree that Members of Parliament were very much in the right to demand answers from the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng concerning the recent 'secretive' interzonal lockdown imposed just before the Easter Holidays. While there has previously been clear communication on dates when a lockdown would commence and end, this time around, communication was not clear, as to whether we were in an interzonal lockdown or not. There was a statement released just before the Easter Holidays, which was a bit vague, in that it seemed to suggest that movement will be restricted, but it did not clearly come out to state if travel between zones would not be permitted. The statement released by the government read in part: “In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting deaths, movement of people during the Easter Holidays will be restricted. Members of the public, who are in possession of valid interzonal permits, are advised that those permits are invalidated with immediate effect (March 30, 2021)." Now you see, restricted and not allowed are two different things. The statement released by the government suggested that movement would be restricted, but not closing down completely. Just before the Easter Holiday, the Online Permit Application portal was not working, with a message, which suggested that the Website was undergoing maintenance. People who had applied for leave way before the Easter Holidays struggled and are still struggling to return to their