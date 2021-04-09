Amakuvuki

The local dance group, Amakuvuki has raised Botswana’s flag up high after breaking a record being the first artist in the country to clock number 96 on US iTunes.

The lads’ dance album with South African music giant Master KG made number 96 amongst other talented dancers across the globe. They made history topping US dance albums charts joining a few other African artists Master KG, Skrillex and Calvin Harris.

Founded in 2010, the group has three members being Kitso Maoto, Thabo Nthebolang and Gilbert Magosi. “Our album and songs include Monateng EP, Digital, Mabebeza and Hase Piano.

Our producers include Harry Cane, Man Dizzy, Mr Romeo from SA and C-Sharp. We have featured Nessy Vee 7 Round SA and Mr Romeo. We also did a video collaboration with director Mo on a digital single track produced by Dj Harry Cane.

We featured both local and international giants

such as Dj Tira, Vee Mampeezy and Charma Gal,” Maoto said.

Furthermore, Maoto explained that iTunes gave them an opportunity to sell their music to their fans whilst also enabled the listener to download the music.

He said the music platform aided them to top the platform. Maoto also highlighted that they aim to create professional art platforms for the youth as well as build an academy that would unleash and groom professional artists and dance in Botswana.

He decried that locally people do not support or buy music of local artists. He said everyone should ensure that local music industry grows into a profession that can also contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.