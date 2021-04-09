 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Pastor Gomolemo Kalayakgosi is a graphic illustrator/cartoonist devote...
The local dance group, Amakuvuki has raised Botswana’s flag up h...
The Cookout Africa 2021 edition continues to roll out virtually  ...
Legendary and key player of the classic era of rhumba in Botswana, Alf...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Amakuvuki tops US iTunes

Amakuvuki tops US iTunes

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 09, 2021
Amakuvuki
The local dance group, Amakuvuki has raised Botswana’s flag up high after breaking a record being the first artist in the country to clock number 96 on US iTunes.

The lads’ dance album with South African music giant Master KG made number 96 amongst other talented dancers across the globe.  They made history topping US dance albums charts joining a few other African artists Master KG, Skrillex and Calvin Harris.

Founded in 2010, the group has three members being Kitso Maoto, Thabo Nthebolang and Gilbert Magosi.  “Our album and songs include Monateng EP, Digital, Mabebeza and Hase Piano.

Our producers include Harry Cane, Man Dizzy, Mr Romeo from SA and C-Sharp. We have featured Nessy Vee 7 Round SA and Mr Romeo. We also did a video collaboration with director Mo on a digital single track produced by Dj Harry Cane.

We featured both local and international giants

Banners
such as Dj Tira, Vee Mampeezy and Charma Gal,” Maoto said. 

Furthermore, Maoto explained that iTunes gave them an opportunity to sell their music to their fans whilst also enabled the listener to download the music.

 He said the music platform aided them to top the platform. Maoto also highlighted that they aim to create professional art platforms for the youth as well as build an academy that would unleash and groom professional artists and dance in Botswana. 

He decried that locally people do not support or buy music of local artists. He said everyone should ensure that local music industry grows into a profession that can also contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

A hole in the economy

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort