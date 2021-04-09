 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) is reportedly amongst SADC states rea...
The Brink family, touted as the country’s richest, holds the car...
Former director of the troubled Capital Management Botswana (CMB), Rap...
Renowned unionist, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has prevailed against Botswa...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Wealth tax debate intensifies as rates rise

Wealth tax debate intensifies as rates rise

PAULINE DIKUELO Friday, April 09, 2021
The recent tax increases have intensified the debate around the introduction of a wealth tax to help relieve the burden on ordinary Batswana who are struggling to make ends meet amidst the upsurge in living costs, BusinessWeek has learnt.

A debate on introducing a wealth tax in the country has been simmering in the public discourse for years, as inequality levels have grown to be amongst the worst in the world.

Analysts have said the recent increase in VAT to 14%, as well as a higher fuel levy, electricity tariffs and the new sugar and carbon taxes, will only increase inequality in a country where official studies show that 70% of all employed people earn less than P4,000 per month.

On the other end of the scale, authoritative data indicates that by 2020, the country had two individuals with net assets of more than $100 million (P1.1 billion), as well as the 1,800 dollar millionaires.

Commentators have said in its attempts to increase flows to its coffers, government could have introduced a wealth tax to lessen the impact on ordinary Batswana, especially since the subsidies in health, education and electricity that the taxes pay for are also freely accessed by the rich.

Last week in Parliament, Selebi-Phikwe West legislator, Dithapelo Keorapetse said it was important for authorities to consider introducing a wealth tax in the country.

“Consideration should be made to introduce wealth tax (which would be) a tax based on the market value of assets that are owned and these assets may include but not be limited to cash, bank deposits, shares, fixed assets, private cars, assessed value of real property, pension plans, money funds, owner-occupied housing and trusts,” he said.

“Apart from addressing inequalities, wealth tax can increase government revenue, add to economic growth, encourage investment, for example, by coercing the productive use of assets and can have other positive social effects.

“We can draw lessons from countries such as Argentina, France, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and Italy amongst others on how they implement this tax. “We should explore this type of tax and implement it in

Banners
a way that would not result in capital flight and other possible unintended results.”

For his part, local tax expert, Jonathan Hore told BusinessWeek that while wealth taxes can be used to counter inequalities and distribute benefits to the masses, the introduction of such measures in the country was untimely.

“Given the new taxes that were introduced to bolster domestic tax revenue generation following 2021-2022 budget, my view is that it is not ideal to introduce further taxes as taxes must not be too burdensome such that people, especially the wealthy, think of leaving the country or other ways of minimising them.

“It is known that taxpayers respond to a tax regime, which they feel does not squeeze them too much,” he said.

Hore added the challenge with high taxes is that they make the populace think of minimising the taxes some even through illegal means as a protest against high taxes. He, however, said efforts should be directed towards increasing collection of already existing taxes as well as other measures.

“These include introducing a 15% withholding tax on any trader or company dealing with any person registered with BURS if the supplier does not have a tax clearance certificate.

“In other words, before any business pays a local supplier of goods or services, they must ask for a tax clearance certificate, failure of which they will deduct 15% WHT and take it to BURS.

“This will without a doubt ensure that all taxpayers who are currently non-compliant flock to BURS to clear their debts and in the process increase the amount of corporate tax, PAYE, VAT and other-withholding taxes collected by BURS.

“This is not an additional tax, but simply a mechanism meant to ensure that the current taxes are complied with. No one will think of relocating from Botswana simply because they are non-compliant,” he said.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Drink up...It prevents Covid 19 death

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort