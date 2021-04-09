Karate PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) has been accused of withholding payment of P10,800 in allowances for karate officials who took part in a tournament in 2019.

According to information reaching Mmegi Sport, 18 officials from the northern zone who include referees, judges and table officials are owed allowances for participating in the BISA karate tournament. In the claim form, each official was to be paid P150 per day. Each official is owed P600.

The Northern Zone karate coordinator, Bikie Gasemotse said he has been trying to request BISA to pay the allowances.

“I have been communicating with them since last October, but they kept promising and nothing is happening. People are now accusing me of stealing their money.

“I have been communicating with the vice president, treasurer and I ended up elevating the matter to the president. But still, nothing happened. The only reason that they gave me was that the officials did not have bank accounts, but I suggested to them that they should find a way of making the payments,” Gasemotse said.

He added of recent, the treasurer is no longer picking his calls. Gasemotse said BISA had told him that they need to make payments to bank accounts to account. He said the run around makes him suspect that the funds have been misused.

acknowledged the debt but blamed the officials for the payment delays. He said they do not only owe karate officials but other codes such as athletics. “Yes, there are some officials owed around the country not only in the north or karate because some of the accounts that they provided were rejected by the system and they are not helping us with a better solution. Some did not provide details and they are not assisting us on where to pay them. Remember, payment is done to an individual, not a group,” he said.

Jonas explained that the BISA paying system is not compatible with other electronic money transfers like e-wallet, MyZaka, Smega or Orange Money.

He said they were currently negotiating with the bank to try and link with other payment services. He said they tried paying through cheques but the names provided did not match with identity cards, which led to cheques being returned. Jonas said BISA has funds to clear off officials’ debts.

“Those officials must meet all the requirements. Handling public funds is a sensitive matter and we do not want to take chances. No shortcuts are allowed,” Jonas said.