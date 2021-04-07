 
BSE suspends BBS Ltd

MBONGENI MGUNI Wednesday, April 07, 2021
BBS Headquaters. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
The Botswana Stock Exchange has suspended BBS Limited from trading, pending clarification of the recent developments at the building society.

BBS Limited is listed on the BSE's Serala board and also has debt securities on the Exchange. 

BSE Limited CEO, Thapelo Tsheole said the trade suspension would be lifted only when BBS provides clarity on the latest developments.

BBS' board and management are involved in a deadlock that

has seen letters of dismissal written to the MD, Pius Molefe and company secretary, Sipho Showa.

The dispute is said to revolve around a board resolution to extend five directors terms beyond their April 26 expiry.

Management, led by Molefe, says the extension and dismissals are unlawful.

