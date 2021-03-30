 
  3. Massacre in Algeria

Massacre in Algeria

STAFF WRITER Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Walk of shame: The Zebras lost 5-0 to Algeria on Monday PIC: BFA
The Zebras' Africa Cup of Nations forgettable campaign folded in embarrassing fashion when reigning champions, Algeria pumped five unanswered goals in Algiers on Monday night.

It was already a dead rubber, but Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria did not temper justice with mercy as they took Adel Amrouche’s side to the cleaners. The Zebras were down 1-0 at half time, but shambolic defending in the second half saw the North Africans score a further four.

Kabelo Dambe stood between a further avalanche and limiting the defeat to the one hand count. It has been a catastrophic campaign in which Botswana managed a solitary victory from the six games.

will trigger an immediate post-mortem, with the future of Amrouche now looking bleak. He was already on thin ground following a 1-0 loss to Zimbabwe last week Thursday, but it is the manner of the defeat in Algiers which will trigger more uncomfortable scrutiny.

When he took over Amrouche was tasked with taking the Zebras to the AFCON finals in Cameroon, but that hurdle has not been cleared, and the BFA top hierarchy now has some decisions to make.

