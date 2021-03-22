 
  3. Berry Heart opens first fashion centre

Berry Heart opens first fashion centre

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Monday, March 22, 2021
Berry Heart
Multi-talented artist and renowned poet, Keotshepile Motseonageng popularly known as Berry Heart has opened her first fashion store called Berry Heart Creations at Mowana mall in Phakalane.

The award-winning-artist-turned-businesswoman, and now director of Berry Heart Creations has been pushing her clothing line which includes gym wear, amongst others for quite some time online.

During the launch, Berry Heart said for the past two years, she had been working hard to create a place where lifestyle is not only felt but experienced.

“If you look around Botswana today, what you often feel is a deep sense of gloom. You read about COVID-19 which has led to high unemployment amongst young people in many parts of Botswana. It is doom and gloom out there. We are mostly looking to our Government to feed us. But I would like to submit otherwise and the answer does not lie in Government giving handouts or jobs but a longing for personal development and creativity. The reality is that we are now living through a global revolution,” she highlighted.

Berry Heart also said her journey has been carried by the media no wonder she asked BOMAWU President ,Phillimon Mmeso to be part of the launch. Giving a keynote address at the event, Mmeso said Berry Heart has gone through

various stages from a rough to a precious stone she is today. “We all know her story and we have all learnt from her. She used to have that distractive behaviour and she turned that behaviour into something creative.

We should support this product and the fact that she is in this mall shows that she has set the standard high and is setting the trend,” he said.

Mmeso said Berry Heart should soldier on because there are going to be challenges in the future. He said Berry Heart should embrace challenges and move forward.

Meanwhile, decorated local musician Vee Mampeezy said it is not the norm to find an artist doing something else on the side besides music.

“We see more artists diversifying at this level so there are a lot of risks being taken and more money being spent. This is a big risk considering the time that we are in. I urge Batswana out there to support this dream,” he said. Vee Mampeezy said he believes that Berry Heart will go a long way because she has given this shop her all.

