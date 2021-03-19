 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Umbrella of Democratic Change (UDC) appears to be failing to disci...
The government is set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week, using ...
In a bizarre turn of events in the P100 billion case involving suspend...
FRANCISTOWN: Nata Gweta Member of Parliament (MP), Polson Majaga will&...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Majaga to know fate Monday

Majaga to know fate Monday

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Friday, March 19, 2021
Polson Majaga PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
FRANCISTOWN: Nata Gweta Member of Parliament (MP), Polson Majaga will  know his fate on  charges of  defilement  levelled against him on Monday next week.

Last month, Majaga’s  attorney Mishingo  Jeremia revealed  that Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta  of Nata had  set  March 22 as the day   on which  the   judgement in the matter  will be pronounced.

 The State alleges that Majaga defiled an underage girl who cannot be named for legal reasons between September 2019 and May 2020 at Malelejwe cattle post, a settlement on the outskirts of Nata in the Central District.

While a forensic report   concluded   that there were no biological ties (DNA) between   Majaga   and the defiled   girl’s  child, the results did not   get Majaga completely   off the   hook since the   Director of Public   Prosecutions (DPP), represented   by    prosecutor Kefilwe   Jeremiah, assembled 13 witnesses to testify against the accused.

Majaga’s case   has attracted considerable   interest from the public, human rights organisations   and   his   opponents  in the political sphere to a point that  some demanded that he be temporarily suspended from  his parliamentary duties until he cleared his name  regarding the defilement case.

Furthermore, his political opponents   within and outside the BDP wished him  bad luck and wanted Majaga to be found   guilty of the offence by the Courts so that a bye-election could be  

Banners
held   in the constituency, it has been rumoured. Already, a number of   his detractors have come out with guns blazing,  campaigning in the constituency as they launched public attacks against  the politician. Majaga ,  who is currently on bail was also suspended  from the   ruling BDP in May 2020.

According to the statement that was released at that time, the ruling party  said Majaga  has been suspended    for 60 days   to enable him to   clear his   name in the wake of   the   charges   levelled against him.

The statement also read that: “ As a party   that respects    and upholds   the rule of law, the BDP   will allow   Majaga  to deal  with the charges   without prejudice and allow   for completion   of the process of the   law.”

In addition, Majaga’s suspension was extended   when    the previous   one lapsed   and remained   indefinite until the conclusion of his defilement case.

During the trial, which started Monday (January 25 to 28), there was  a media   blackout  after the State prosecutor in the matter had made an application that  the media be excluded from the Court on the basis that the case involved a minor.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Liquor Industry

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort