  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Govt urges Batswana to help cut P7bn processed food import bill

Govt urges Batswana to help cut P7bn processed food import bill

PAULINE DIKUELO Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Sons of the soil: Farmers have been called up on to help cut the import bill PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
The Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security has urged Batswana to tap into the food processing industry noting that it has plenty of potential. 

Giving a televised update, the Agricultural Minister Karabo Gare yesterday said in the past financial year, government had spent more than P7.74 billion importing processed food. 

"It is high time we tap into this industry, because we can create jobs and become food sufficient," he said. 

The Ministry has engaged four local companies to manufacture sorghum, maize and bean seeds, a move aimed at reducing the high import bill. The Minister said the process is a pilot phase which would be expanded if it is successful.

According to the Minister, during the past ploughing period, local farmers managed to produce 275,000 tonnes of cereals which is 52% of what the country needs. 

"It is important that we produce our own

food locally and not heavily rely on other countries for security purposes because relying on others especially during these pandemic is not sustainable," he said.

The Ministry also noted that the country’s cereal storages can sustain the country for the next two years. In addition he urged Batswana to utilise the available programmes aimed at assisting farmers including the LIMID programme amongst others.

"We have availed P20 Million to CEDA, P100 million to NDB to assist farmers as well as the IFS and Fodder support facility," he said. 

He further raised concerned over the ISPAAD programme, noting that it has not been cost effective as it only produces about 45% of the investment made into it.

