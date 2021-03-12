For the past 10 years, Sasa Klaas was in her own class PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

It is still one of the most difficult things to believe that Sasa Klaas well known as Mmamongwato has left us.

When the news about her death broke this past weekend, several people had strong faith that it was a hoax or something else and she was still alive. With time it sank that indeed the Queen of Hip-hop has gone.

One thing that Sasa Klaas will always be remembered for was that she was a great force in the local hip-hop industry. She held it up without any fear and never wasted any opportunity that came her way. She was the only consistent female rapper in Botswana who outdid her male counterparts till some resorted to releasing diss tracks insulting her. She would in return respond dissing them also and she will be like, ‘It is hip hop nothing personal’.

For the past 10 years, Sasa Klaas was in her own class, she released hit singles that always received airplay on local and regional radio stations. With time she grew to be a seasoned rapper who appealed in different markets, which saw her being invited for international collaborations and headlining regional music festivals.

Her music career was professional to the extent that at some point she was scheduled to work with legendary music producer Kinetic 9, a member of a rap group, Killa Army, which is an affiliate of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan. But she decided to walk away since the energy and vibes were not in sync. Still, on the quest to learn more she went under the wing of the late Motswako HHP and producer Thasman who mentored her and worked on several songs which were scheduled to be in her debut album that was never released because she had parted ways with Virgin Brew Music.

Few years back, legendary South African broadcaster Phat Joe was impressed by the jolly Sasa Klaas’ work and he invited her to be his co-host on Highly Inappropriate with Phat Joe a reality TV show that was aired on one of the DSTV Channels.

Sasa became a legend and had the hottest music catalog before she was even 30 years old. She was not only a rapper but she was the entertainment itself. She left an impressive priceless catalog that will go down well in the history books. Her older counterparts are still failing to achieve what she

did in her short-lived life as a rapper.

In my last interaction with Klaas just a few days before her unfortunate demise, while recording an episode of The 20th Avenue Podcast, she mentioned that she had completed recording her debut album and would be released this year. I hope to see the album being released. One thing I know is that the album is full of timeless hits that will forever remind us of Miss Hip hop.

During the interaction she mentioned one thing that impressed me the most. She stated that she was in the process of signing up young and upcoming talent as she believed that she had what it takes to grow the local music scene.

Now that she is gone I wonder how the local Hip hop industry will be like. Botswana Hip hop has lost that one huge force that had all the ammunition to grow the industry and was never shy to knock on any door to grow the local Hip hop industry.

Through the foundation she laid, I hope to see the growth of more Femcees that will be dropping hardcore bars that will elevate the Hip hop game just like she did.

When we parted ways on our last interaction she hugged jokingly saying let’s not give each other Corona, there she was getting into the driver’s seat as she drove her German machine and little did I know that this was the last time I will get to see her.

Just like most rappers Sasa Klaas was associated with a fair share of controversy this was mostly through cyberbullying attacks she received. As a fearless person she would handle her bullies accordingly, showing them that she is a no-nonsense person who is quick to kick away any negativity which comes along her way.

I will not dwell much on the negative side, the most important thing to do at the moment is to celebrate SASA KLAAS and say Thank you Sarona for giving us Klaasfied bars that changed the face of Botswana Hip hop.

Rise in Power Queen.

Queens don’t pass on, they transition into powerful ancestors and guardian angels.

We at the 20th Avenue Podcast were blessed to experience your earth journey and caption the motion pictures with you.