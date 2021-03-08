 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Ministry of Transport and Communication (MTC) is investigating a h...
Lobatse High Court judge Mercy Garekwe has granted former Botswana Pub...
Member of Parliament (MP) for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi on Friday tabled ...
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has admitted that its presence in t...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Gus Receives Fitting Tribute From Music Industry

Gus Receives Fitting Tribute From Music Industry

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Monday, March 08, 2021
McNeil memorial service PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Friends, family as well as local entertainment community paid tribute to departed Angus Mcneil, who was hailed as one of the pioneers of the local music industry.

Gus, as he was called by many in the music industry died this week allegedly due to COVID-19 related complications. During a memorial service held in his honour on Friday at Millenium Jazz Café, in Mogoditshane, speakers hailed him for his immense contribution to the music industry in the 90s.

He was described by many as a humble person, who was passionate about music. It is said that Gus helped to launch careers of many artists who went on to become household brands in their own right while working behind the scene as a sound engineer. Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) president Phemelo ‘Fresh Les’ Lesokwane said the music industry has lost one of the pioneers and industry captains.

“Indeed this are trying times for the music industry as we keep losing the pioneers and industry captains. My hope and belief are that this dark cloud will give us hope that Humanity will see a rainbow once this dark cloud passes,” said Lesokwane.

Lesokwane said Gus has mentored,supported and made a mark in the entertainment industry. “All of us seated here today have one way or

Banners
the other been touched by this great soul of a man. We thank God to have given us an opportunity to have worked and served with a great soul that is Mr Mcneil,” he added. Meanwhile the founding president of BOMU, Taolo Moshaga also said the nation has lost greatly in Gus.

He said Gus’ passion for music was incomparable. He said as one of the first people who owned Sound System in the local industry, every artist relied on him when they held festivals. “For him, it was never about business or money but growing the industry.

He was very passionate,” said Moshaga. Another speaker, Shima Monageng also described Gus as an honest man who always wanted to please people.

He said Gus always carried a positive energy wherever he went and believed that everything will work out fine one day, as such his life ought to be celebrated and honoured. Amongst the notables at the memorial service were Vee Mampeezy who allegedly donated 10 cases of his Maveeta water, guitarist Clement Jackson and former Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane Sedirwa Kgoroba.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

The last man standing

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort ankara escort etimesgut escort çankaya escort altındağ escort mamak escort keçiören escort