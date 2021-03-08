McNeil memorial service PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Friends, family as well as local entertainment community paid tribute to departed Angus Mcneil, who was hailed as one of the pioneers of the local music industry.

Gus, as he was called by many in the music industry died this week allegedly due to COVID-19 related complications. During a memorial service held in his honour on Friday at Millenium Jazz Café, in Mogoditshane, speakers hailed him for his immense contribution to the music industry in the 90s.

He was described by many as a humble person, who was passionate about music. It is said that Gus helped to launch careers of many artists who went on to become household brands in their own right while working behind the scene as a sound engineer. Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) president Phemelo ‘Fresh Les’ Lesokwane said the music industry has lost one of the pioneers and industry captains.

“Indeed this are trying times for the music industry as we keep losing the pioneers and industry captains. My hope and belief are that this dark cloud will give us hope that Humanity will see a rainbow once this dark cloud passes,” said Lesokwane.

Lesokwane said Gus has mentored,supported and made a mark in the entertainment industry. “All of us seated here today have one way or

the other been touched by this great soul of a man. We thank God to have given us an opportunity to have worked and served with a great soul that is Mr Mcneil,” he added. Meanwhile the founding president of BOMU, Taolo Moshaga also said the nation has lost greatly in Gus.

He said Gus’ passion for music was incomparable. He said as one of the first people who owned Sound System in the local industry, every artist relied on him when they held festivals. “For him, it was never about business or money but growing the industry.

He was very passionate,” said Moshaga. Another speaker, Shima Monageng also described Gus as an honest man who always wanted to please people.

He said Gus always carried a positive energy wherever he went and believed that everything will work out fine one day, as such his life ought to be celebrated and honoured. Amongst the notables at the memorial service were Vee Mampeezy who allegedly donated 10 cases of his Maveeta water, guitarist Clement Jackson and former Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane Sedirwa Kgoroba.