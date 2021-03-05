Botswana International Music Conference (BIMC) will host a virtual edition of its conference on March 24-25, 2021 in Gaborone.
This year’s BIMC theme is “Life inside and outside the COVID-19 bubble.” In keeping with BIMC’s mandate to bring together top industry executives and artists, the BIMC virtual edition will be graced by both Batswana and international speakers.
In a press release, BIMC organisers revealed that the organisation will be breaking ground by bringing in exciting speakers with immense experience in the creative, music media and many other industries they operate or trade in.
“The new virtual edition will be available on different platforms such as BIMC and MYSC social media platforms for all the local and international community to participate in. In order to make the edition to resonate
Locally, representation would come from MYSC policy specialist, Gao Lemmenyane, GIMC Founder, Fish Pabalinga, Tonderai Tsara from Dialogue and Business Botswana and Bathusi Lesolobe who is an IP and Copyright consultant. BIMC is organised by Events Lab (Pty) Ltd in partnership with MYSC.