Speakers at the event include DJ Tira

Botswana International Music Conference (BIMC) will host a virtual edition of its conference on March 24-25, 2021 in Gaborone.

This year’s BIMC theme is “Life inside and outside the COVID-19 bubble.” In keeping with BIMC’s mandate to bring together top industry executives and artists, the BIMC virtual edition will be graced by both Batswana and international speakers.

In a press release, BIMC organisers revealed that the organisation will be breaking ground by bringing in exciting speakers with immense experience in the creative, music media and many other industries they operate or trade in.

“The new virtual edition will be available on different platforms such as BIMC and MYSC social media platforms for all the local and international community to participate in. In order to make the edition to resonate

well with Botswana audience we have roped in speakers such as DJ Tira an entertainer, record label executive, farmer and property owner. We also have Thato DJ Fresh Sikwane, a media personality, entertainer and social entrepreneur, and Zakhele Mzalazala, director of African Affairs CD baby”. Other speakers at the event include general manager of Sheer Karabo Motitjoane, Sphe Mbele from the Music Imbizo.

Locally, representation would come from MYSC policy specialist, Gao Lemmenyane, GIMC Founder, Fish Pabalinga, Tonderai Tsara from Dialogue and Business Botswana and Bathusi Lesolobe who is an IP and Copyright consultant. BIMC is organised by Events Lab (Pty) Ltd in partnership with MYSC.