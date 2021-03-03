Mmamontle Store at Molapo Crossing Mall PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Renowned local fashion designer, Kaone Moremong of House of Kay has been accused of running down Mmamontle Store at Molapo Crossing Mall in Gaborone.

A statement released on Facebook page reveals that in July 2020, Mmamontle store management got into a business agreement with Moremong for her to take over as the new store manager and independently run the store. “Unfortunately by the end of 2020, we discovered a whole mess caused by Moremong and we had to take over the shop and its now back to its original owner Cynthia Mothelesi since January 2021”, read the statement.

Furthermore according to the statement, Moremong owes a number of service providers who were listed with her at the shop. “We have been on a back and forth with her to pay everyone that she owes which she hasn’t completely fulfilled to date. Her numbers are always unavailable but we will not stop until everyone is

paid back their money. Moremong has tarnished our good name but we will work hard to ensure we put back rust in our remaining clients and hopefully we can build a good relationship with them going forward.”

The store owner Mothelesi revealed on social media hat she never wanted to talk about this on social media. “But this is a good business relationship gone terribly wrong because Moremong has a bad relationship with money and she is a bad communicator and now I have to put up with all the mess she has put us through. Here I was trying to collaborate in the name of sisterhood but I got bitten badly,” she highlighted. Efforts to reach Moremong for comment were unsuccessful as her mobile phone was unavailable.