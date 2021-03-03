 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Over the years police have been blaming alcohol intake for violent cri...
FRANCISTOWN: A headman of records at Seroto ward in Tonota is facing a...
Renowned local fashion designer, Kaone Moremong of House of Kay has be...
Local commercial banks' collective net incomes dropped to P1.57 billio...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Moremong accused of running down Mmamontle

Moremong accused of running down Mmamontle

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Mmamontle Store at Molapo Crossing Mall PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Renowned local fashion designer, Kaone Moremong of House of Kay has been accused of running down Mmamontle Store at Molapo Crossing Mall in Gaborone.

A statement released on Facebook page reveals that in July 2020, Mmamontle store management got into a business agreement with Moremong for her to take over as the new store manager and independently run the store. “Unfortunately by the end of 2020, we discovered a whole mess caused by Moremong and we had to take over the shop and its now back to its original owner Cynthia Mothelesi since January 2021”, read the statement.

Furthermore according to the statement, Moremong owes a number of service providers who were listed with her at the shop. “We have been on a back and forth with her to pay everyone that she owes which she hasn’t completely fulfilled to date. Her numbers are always unavailable but we will not stop until everyone is

Banners
paid back their money. Moremong has tarnished our good name but we will work hard to ensure we put back rust in our remaining clients and hopefully we can build a good relationship with them going forward.”

The store owner Mothelesi revealed on social media hat she never wanted to talk about this on social media.  “But this is a good business relationship gone terribly wrong because Moremong has a bad relationship with money and she is a bad communicator and now I have to put up with all the mess she has put us through. Here I was trying to collaborate in the name of sisterhood but I got bitten badly,” she highlighted. Efforts to reach Moremong for comment were unsuccessful as her mobile phone was unavailable.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Mr. Kennafela. What prompted you to be a politician?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort
Adıyaman Escort
Afyon Escort
Ağrı Escort
Aksaray Escort
Amasya Escort
Ankara Escort
Antalya Escort
Antep Escort
Ardahan Escort
Artvin Escort
Aydın Escort
Balıkesir Escort
Bartın Escort
Batman Escort
Bayburt Escort
Bilecik Escort
Bingöl Escort
Bitlis Escort
Bolu Escort
Burdur Escort
Bursa Escort
Çanakkale Escort
Çankırı Escort
Çorum Escort
Denizli Escort
Diyarbakır Escort
Düzce Escort
Edirne Escort
Erzincan Escort
Elazığ Escort
Erzurum Escort
Eskişehir Escort
Giresun Escort
Gümüşhane Escort
Hakkari Escort
Hatay Escort
Iğdır Escort
Isparta Escort
İskenderun Escort
İstanbul Escort
İzmir Escort
İzmit Escort
Karabük Escort
Karaman Escort
Kars Escort
Kastamonu Escort
Kayseri Escort
Kıbrıs Escort
Kırıkkale Escort
Kırklareli Escort
Kırşehir Escort
Kilis Escort
Kocaeli Escort
Konya Escort
Kütahya Escort
Malatya Escort
Manisa Escort
Maraş Escort
Mardin Escort
Mersin Escort
Muğla Escort
Muş Escort
Nevşehir Escort
Niğde Escort
Ordu Escort
Osmaniye Escort
Rize Escort
Sakarya Escort
Samsun Escort
Siirt Escort
Sinop Escort
Sivas Escort
Şırnak Escort
Tekirdağ Escort
Tokat Escort
Trabzon Escort
Tunceli Escort
Urfa Escort
Uşak Escort
Van Escort
Yalova Escort
Yozgat Escort
Zonguldak Escort
Alaçatı Escort
Aliağa Escort
Alsancak Escort
Bornova Escort
Buca Escort
Çeşme Escort
Çiğli Escort
Gaziemir Escort
Karşıyaka Escort
fethiye escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort
iskenderun escort karataş escort ceyhan escort ankara escort etimesgut escort çankaya escort altındağ escort mamak escort keçiören escort