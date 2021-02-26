 
TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, February 26, 2021
Scottish Livingstone Hospital PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Molepolole Administration Authority (MAA)/Lentsweletau Sub District Council has recorded an increase in high numbers of people who want to be enrolled under welfare programme due to the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The chairperson of MAA/Lentsweletau sub district, Allen Jacob told a full council meeting this week that the district has a total of 6,190 beneficiaries, 1,482 orphans, 1125 needy students, 3126 destitute persons, 222 temporary destitute persons, 230 Children in need , 15 Community Home Based Care Patients all  of whom have been provided with social safety nets.

“The department continues to experience an increase of people wanting to be enrolled under the welfare programme due to the COVID-19.Currently a total of 159 cases were registered  and assessed and are awaiting to be enrolled after going through screening. Exemption of schools fees was done for 1595 clients under the cost sharing programme. The department provided school uniform to 632 students, 259 Remote Area Development communities (RACs), 203 needy students, and 170 orphans,” Jacob said.

On the issue of Covid-19 in schools, Jacob said his district has been affected too.

He said in February 2021, the sub region  recorded 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 43 are members of staff and 131 are learners. The council chairperson said the highest number of 25 COVID-19 positive students and four teachers were recorded at Suping primary school. Followed by Kgari Sechele senior secondary school which recorded

19 positive cases for learners while Moruakgomo and Masilo both recorded three positive cases for teachers. 

He said teaching and learning have been disrupted in schools by the positive cases.

“Monitoring of compliance to COVID-19 protocols is ongoing in schools. Hand washing and Screening are still being practiced and daily Temperature Registers are being kept. Wearing of masks is also been observed. Social distancing during school hours is observed and adhered to, “he said.

 However, the council leader said they are disturbed by after school non-adherence to COVID- 19 protocols  as students play by touching each other, hugging and walking in pairs and groups, despite public education given to them.

He continued; “There is therefore need for a multi-sectorial approach to fight the pandemic in schools. Bagaetsho let us join hands and fight this pandemic together, the spread is becoming uncontrollable. Let us assist government efforts in fighting the spread of COVID- 19. If we each do our part, we will certainly succeed in this fight,”

He said all people are challenged to come up with innovative ways of living and adjusting to the changes brought about by COVID-19.

He said stakeholder collaboration is vital in driving the economy of the sub district.

News

