FRANCISTOWN: Heads are likely to roll at Francistown City Council (FCC) after a local supplier allegedly tricked the FCC into paying a higher price for a fake product.

An investigation by Mmegi has unearthed that the council reportedly spent over P312, 000 on the supplies of the disputed peanut butter.

The name of the company that supplied the allegedly ‘fake’ peanut butter is Magdinvel Pty Ltd, which is domicile at the Gerald Estates. The peanut butter was later delivered to 20 schools in Francistown by the council.

According to insiders at the council, the company had made a formal undertaking to supply the council with “Goody Thokoman” range of peanut butter. Goody Thokoman is a product of South Africa.

However, it is reported that the company delivered a ‘fake’ product on December 18, 2020. Despite this highly questionable transaction, the company was paid four days after delivery.

In a bid to evade detection, the company allegedly designed its own logo similar to the original Goody Thokoman imprint and used it on the packaging of the allegedly (fake) peanut butter that it duly supplied to the council.

It is alleged that some officials at the council figured out that the logo was not the original Goody Thokoman one as it lacked some key features of the original. Pictures leaked to Mmegi also show serious disparities between the original Goody Thokoman logo and the one purported to be original. For example, the name on the logo of the peanut butter purported to be original starts with capital ‘T’. On the other hand the name on the original logo starts with a small ‘t’. The original logo also bears the name Goody at the top. The name Goody does not appear at all on the allegedly ‘fake’ logo.

The peanut butter supplied by Magdinvel Pty/Ltd, was reportedly of low quality (watery) according to insiders.

In addition, what deeply worried the concerned council officers was that the allegedly fake peanut butter did not have any mark indicating that it was safe for consumption. The packaging material of the original Goody Thokoman products comes with a South African Bureau of Standards mark indicating that it has been duly approved or certified to be safer for human consumption.

. Quizzed about where they sourced their questionable supply of apparently ‘fraudulent’ peanut butter, one of the directors of Magdinvel Pty Ltd, Margaret Masita who holds 40% of shares in the company, was not ready to comment on the matter.

She repeated that she had, “no comment at all” despite the seriousness of the allegations against their business in which Dineo Digapeng is another director holding majority shares of 60%

In the presence of the other director, Masita said: “We will only wait for those investigating the supply matter if at all it is under investigations and we will only take it from there as

we don’t account to the media”.

As for the ‘fake’ logo on the container and the low quality peanut butter supplied and recalled from schools, which is a serious matter, Masita maintained her “no comment” stance.

It is not clear how the company was able to secure approval and payment because there are strong allegations that the senior supplies officer, one David Kaunda and the council’s secretary for education Leslie Botsie were alerted about the allegedly fake supplies.

Kaunda reportedly authorises payments after engaging the user department head, which in this case was Botsie. The role of the user department management is to verify if the correct supplies have been delivered or not.

Efforts to solicit comments from Kaunda were futile as he was incessantly not picking his mobile phone and landline.

Botsie, a senior member of the FCC was not ready to comment on allegations that his department had okayed the questionable supplies. His reason for declining to comment was a cryptic, “my position is the position of the council”. Whatever it means, he maintained his stance without shedding more light.

An insider who preferred anonymity raised a red flag recently wondering what could have prompted, “the supplies officer and staff members to approve the payment.”

According to the sources, the normal procedure was that if the goods were suspected to be not of the right quality, no payment was made until the supplier had made remedial measures.

Apart from having committed a criminal offence by delivering ‘fraudulent goods’ to the council, the Magdinvel might attract litigation for trademark infringement from Goody Thokoman SA.

Mmegi has established that immediately the publication commenced its investigations into the questionable supplies, the peanut butter supplies were recalled from schools by the municipality. About 1, 835 5kgs of peanut were supplied to the schools. When 1, 700 was recalled last week Tuesday, already 135 was used up in various schools, according to our source close to the developments. At the time of going to press, the council was said to be in process of sending the peanut butter for testing if conformed to safety standards. This week FCC town clerk Lopang Pule said that he could not directly respond to Mmegi questions on the possible breach of procurement procedures and ethics by council officials as well as Magdinvel owners.

“All I can confirm is that we have launched an investigation in relation to allegations that the council might have been supplied with wrong products other than those specified by the supplier. I will only comment once an investigation has been completed,” Pule said.

Heads are likely to roll at the FCC if collusion could be established in the food supply scandal.