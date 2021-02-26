As part of its post COVID-19 recovery plan and move to professionalise the promotions industry, Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA) is working on a strategy that will see its members access business funding from Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA).
BEPA President, Gilbert Seagile said his orgnisation was already at an advanced stage following discussions with both the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) and the Local Enterprise Authority (LEA). Seagile also said the idea was to commercialise the creative industry, more especially entertainment promotion side post COVID-19 and create sustainable entrepreneurship. He said entertainment promoters and industry players should be able to access government funding for expansion like other businesses.
“The BEPA strategic plan is dedicated to the recovery of the creative industry. As it is, we are working with LEA and MYSC on the commercialisation of the creative industry, whereby we will see entrepreneurs in the industry have access to CEDA funding. The model is already in place,” said Seagile. According to PP wa Pimp, as Seagile is known in the music industry, they were currently working on a study to establish the current contribution of the creative industry to Botswana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).