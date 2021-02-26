Mokgware and Mmifinyana were part of the MTF Class of 2019 from the Southern African Hub

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has already started the year 2021 strongly with the launch of the ‘This is Africa’ podcast series recently.

Hosted by Batswana MTF Academy alumni, Nikita Neo Mokgware and Serena ‘Serene’ Mmifinyana, the ‘This is Africa’ podcast chops it up on all things news, trends, and everything that makes Africa’s entertainment industry snap, crackle and pop. Mokgware and Mmifinyana pitched the series under their production company N&M Productions.

Mokgware revealed in an interview that this is the perfect platform for young Africans to start tapping in both as listeners and content creators. “If there’s anything that the pandemic has shown us is that there’s more room to create, inform and entertain than ever before. There are so many new shows, films, collaborations and productions happening in the creative film and TV industry in Africa, and we can’t wait to dive in and really unpack them,” she said.

Similarly, for her part fellow Motswana Mmifinyana said ‘This is Africa’ podcast will be the perfect opportunity to really sink one’s teeth into popular African film and TV culture. “We want to start building a culture of engaging, appreciating and analysing the work that we as Africans do in our industry, and there’s no better way than creating such a forum than through this series. The continent has a lot to offer, so let’s talk about it!” she added.

The two were part of the MTF Class of 2019 from the Southern African hub and were writers of the MTF film The Painting, which aired on Zambezi Magic in September 2019 and is now

available on Showmax. The duo added that they want the world to know that Africa’s film and TV industry is a force to be reckoned with. “That’s why this podcast series is made by Africans for Africans, and ultimately for the rest of the world.”

The inaugural episode featured a very insightful chat with guest star, actor, facilitator and major stakeholder in the film and entertainment industry of Botswana, Tefo Paya. In the episode Paya who is the director of Maitisong gave a basic overview of the industry as 2021 gets into gear.

Paya said before COVID-19 the creative was still in a development phase so when the pandemic came it damaged the industry which has a lot of potential.

“The flood has hit but only those who had real strong roots are still standing. It got rid of fly by night and people who were just chancing. But the beauty of it is that people are now stepping up,” he said.

In the second episode, the podcast includes an exclusive interview with Angolan film director, Levis Albano, who’ll give the latest scoop on his newest film that’s hitting festivals around the world.

The podcast will be available every Friday and will continue to feature special guests from industry veterans to emerging creators, and the hosting duo will give their best takes on what’s hot, not and give a much-needed look at entertainment in Africa. The podcast is available at https://multichoicetalentfactory.com/this-is-africa-podcast.