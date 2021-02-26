 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  Black Rose releases Boya

Black Rose releases Boya

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, February 26, 2021
Black Rose releases Boya
Talented local songstress, Black Rose has released a new single titled Boya. Les Shabzi produced and directed Boya and the song was released recently with an official video on YouTube and other social media platforms.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Black Rose explained that the song was inspired by everyday life situations like relationships. She added that many of today’s relationships are challenged by unpredictable moments such lockdowns and curfews.  Black Rose is a Motswana young lady from Mochudi born and raised in Gaborone. She has always been a singer from a very tender age and was officially introduced to the music business back in 2010. She said she was inspired by Maxy Mma Gauta and the late Brenda Fassie from South Africa. She pointed out that the singers’ confidence inspired her never to be afraid of pursuing what

she loves which is music.  Black Rose added that since she started her singing career, her talent has been impressive. Even though she does not have an album yet, she said she was currently working on an EP. “I am nostalgic type of artist .I write through emotions and energy.

I have achieved a lot of things I cannot mention to the public. But learning about this music business every day is an achievement to me,” she further revealed. Furthermore, Black Rose highlighted that her music is currently available on different social media platforms such as YouTube, Audiomack, Soundcloud just to mention but a few.

Lifestyle

