A 22-year-old portraitist from Serowe, Gabriel Alert Dick has revealed that his talent for portrait drawing is something he did not choose.

“It chose me and just came naturally.” he said matter of factly. “The first drawing of someone made me realise that this is something I can do out of passion and as a hobby.

Eventually through time, it turned into something I could make a living out of. I use graphite pencils and ink for my drawings,” the fine artist told Arts & Culture in an interview.

Dick added that his Love for art started at primary school and was later enhanced by his cousin Alfred Letsie.

“He is the reason I started drawing because I always loved seeing his realistic drawings so spending most of the time around him when he did his drawings made me want to start my own drawings.

I didn’t have the skill, but he nurtured me and I was only capable of drawing cartoon characters at that time,” he disclosed.

The visual artist who has have been making portraits for five years now further explained that he draws inspiration from different people.

Dick added that his mother inspired his art. Dick said he looks up some of the local artists like Art by Thabiso, Talboi Arts, Art In Martin Sefako, Jaey

Olerato Kgosidintsi just to mention but a few.

He said the fact that the artists make drawing look easy motivates him to keep on grinding. Dick pointed out that seeing their work kept him going and gave him a lot of inspiration.

He also noted that the public received his work with warmth as their reviews were massively positive. The young man grew up living in Letlhakane and is currently doing Bsc in Occupational Health and Safety at Boitekanelo College. Even though he has not exhibited his work yet, Dick said that he is currently selling his work to private clients.

He further revealed that he has not ventured into selling to the public yet. He also added that he had been able to gain recognition from influential people and as a result gained more followers, meaning that his work was reaching out to more people.

He also highlighted that the challenges he faced in his line in art were, lack of resources and balancing school work with his art.

He however thanked his family and friends for helping him become a better artist, through their praise, love and support towards his art.