Local actor, Umaga is set to partner with Nollywood production on a Botswana story

Facing monetary challenges, local actor, Jethro Umaga Ndebele is convinced that he will realise his mission of hosting Nollywood film production from Nigeria called NDMAXJOJO in Botswana this March.

Umaga told Showtime in an interview that the move follows a series of month’s negotiations with the NDMAXJOJO which is affiliated with Nollywood Film industry to come and work with them in creating content for films as well as staging other interventions which can improve the local film industry.

The 36-year-old AFDA film school graduate said he found it wise to look for business partnership from the established filmmakers in Botswana and outside in order to tell Botswana stories to the world.

“I want to build a film culture in Botswana of producing cultural stories that will promote Africa and our culture. I want to use film as a cultural exchange tool. As a graduate I do not want to look for jobs as I am already 36-years-old and already have experience,” said the actor who holds a degree in live performance from AFDA.

Umaga also said as one of the directors of Tear Drainers Crew (TDC) they are proud to invite relevant stakeholders to an opportunity to invest and work hand in hand with the Nigerian production company in the efforts of improving Botswana’s film content.

He said the concepts which TDC and the Nigerian company will embark on in their four-month visit to Botswana include collaborative content creation between Nigeria and Botswana, cultural exchange opportunities for Botswana and Nigerian film industry, talent search and mentorship amongst others.

“By shooting these films, I will give a chance to actors especially in

rural areas. Now I am inviting companies to come and sponsor our films and we will shoot some TV ads for those and we will use brand placements to advertise their goods. We are in discussion with a number of companies and ministries and we are waiting for their response. Our film will use more than 100 actors and traditional dancers. Auditions and workshop will be a help around Botswana as we will train our actors to be ready for TV,” he further revealed.

Umaga added that the arrangement would benefit the industry, as they will hire more people in Botswana as their cast and crew. “We will produce a unique content that will engage and at the same time educate Batswana.

I am working with a number of NGOs and three associations on the creative space being MUSUBO, Mogolokwane association and Tjilinje tje Ngwao Afro Heavens. We brought experts in each departments. Fumani Eddie Tekere is working hand-in-hand with Tear Drainers Crew as a project consultant, producer and an actor. He will also play a huge role in the development and execution of a number of the concepts. We are using crowed funding strategy so we invite companies and individuals to help with accommodation, transport, food and other logistics like internet,” he said.

Umaga said anyone who is interested in the concept could find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter under the tdcfilms handles or email tdcbotswana@gmail.com.