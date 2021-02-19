Jazzlyn Tiah

A 21-year-old Jazzlyn Tiah upcoming local rapper from Moshupa has released an Extended Play (EP) titled Masquerade.

Masquerade has six tracks of which two are international collaborations. In the two songs Jazzlyn Tiah featured Mickii from Nigeria and Zukie from SA. The EP was produced by Kavino at Hyper Mornings Studio’s.

The artist who started doing music five years ago back in school told Arts & Culture that he fell in love with music at a tender age. He said he started as a choral singer but as time went on, he began to imitate other rappers and that was when he found that he had potential.

However, he pointed out that his music career changed when he met his producer, Dada Kavino. ”At the time I had given up on music because I thought it was not working out. Kavino heard one of my songs then he said we must give it one

more try,” he recalled proudly.

Jazzlyn Tiah revealed that he writes his songs but when it comes to choruses he sometimes go out in search of new talent for collaboration.

Furthermore, he emphasised that being a musician in Botswana is not regarded as a career which is a challenge to many artistes, more especially the upcoming ones. “We are all working hard as creatives, but if those who made it before us do not pave way it becomes difficult. We need them to guide us. In the five years that I have been in the music industry, I have been featured by the Midweek Sun newspaper, Celebrity World and I have also had the honour of being hosted by Tido at Rb2. I also did a television interview and performance with Maru TV,” he reminisced.