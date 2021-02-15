 
  3. DIS suspends four officers for leaking armored cars info

DIS suspends four officers for leaking armored cars info

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Monday, February 15, 2021
DIS director general, Peter Magosi PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES
Four top officers at Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) were last week suspended from work after they were alleged to have leaked information concerning the newly bought armored vehicles for the President.

The Mmegi has learnt that the officers are going to appear before disciplinary hearing.

The newly bought vehicles were purchased by DIS for the President for security reasons. However the public has openly criticized the decision by DIS to buy expensive vehicles while the country is broke and also struggling to buy Covid-19 pandemic vaccine. 

The Presidential luxurious vehicles arrived in the country recently. 

The four according to the source are deputy director general, director of Transport and two procurement officers, Mmegi has learnt.

However DIS director general, Peter Fana Magosi said he does not want to comment and he is not willing to comment on this issue.

News

