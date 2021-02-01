Gao Lemmenyane

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport & Culture Development recently appointed former Maitisong Director, Gao Lemmenyane as a Policy Specialist for Arts & Culture.

Lemmenyane has many years of experience producing and directing creative projects. In 2020 and 2018, he was appointed Consultant and Producer for MTV Show Shuga Down South, BW radio drama and digital platform production by UNICEF and MTV Staying Alive Foundation. Shuga is a popular radio and television show in South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya and Nigeria.

The show targets adolescents and young girls and imparts information on topical issues such as sexual reproductive health, HIV/AIDS, intergenerational relationships and many more. It is extremely popular across the continent and Lemmenyane through his company Amble Promotions was the Botswana creative responsible for the show. Lemmenyane is the former Director of Maitisong and prior to that he was head of drama & movement and Senior Lecturer at the Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is the Founding Member of Drama For Life (DfL), a Wits University based post graduate programme that aims to train practitioners in the creative sector to be able to use applied theatre to tackle issues such as HIV/AIDS and social justice.

The programme is very successful and has graduated many scholars who are currently changing lives across the African continent. He was educated at the University of Botswana, University of Cape Town and University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) where he is currently pursuing a PhD.

In his capacity as Maitisong Director, Lemmenyane was responsible for events management, marketing and publicity, communications and

public relations. Under his leadership, Maitisong hosted South Africa’s internationally acclaimed, award winning group; Freshly Ground, which performed to sold-out venues. Annually, he produced the Maitisong Festival and the Mascom President’s Concert. These are two Maitisong flagship projects that have profiled the creative arts in Botswana while giving back to charity and ploughing back into the creative industry. He is knowledgeable about the business of the creative sector and has worked with creatives across the industry spectrum.

Lemmenyane was the brains behind the hit radio drama Madi Majwana: Stories from your Pocket which was supported by Barclays Bank (now ABSA) since 2013 to date. Madi Majwana is a financial literacy programme that aims to empower listeners with money management skills. The show toured the length and breadth of Botswana taking the money management matters to hundreds of thousands of citizens across the country.

Lemmenyane was instrumental in the research and development of another issue based intervention called Matswaka Bae: Staying true in the Mix, a successful movement targeting adolescents and young girls called SKY Girls. The show aims to share a message on social issues affecting young girls in society. It ran for six seasons on radio and went on a national tour across the country. Lemmenyane was also a member of Human Resources Development Council Creative (HRDC) Industries and Levy on Technical Devices Fund Committees where he served with distinction.