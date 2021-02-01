Lesenya Ramoraka

FRANCISTOWN: Zebras defender, Lesenya ‘Lee’ Ramoraka has finally broken his silence on why he made a sudden switch from his South African Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy and reunited with Orapa United. Ramoraka made a switch to Orapa United in January.

He was not registered for TS Galaxy for the first half of the 2021/22 season because he was nursing a serious knee injury. There was an indication that the club (Galaxy) will register him in January this year because it was anticipated that he would have fully recovered late in February or early March.

Therefore, it came as shock to many when he was announced as one of the signings for the Ostriches. “There are several things that I was not happy about at the club (Galaxy).

I cannot explicitly divulge them in the media. Because I was not happy I sat down with the club and we decided that we should amicably part ways,” he said. Ramoraka also said that he had several options to remain in SA but clubs that were interested in him wanted him to get fit before they could sign him. “Orapa were willing to sign me in my state and allow me to complete my rehabilitation. I also felt that returning home will help me recover my old

form after a long time not kicking the ball. Once I have regained my form that is when I can consider a return to SA.

Orapa are also willing to let me go should I get suitable offer to play in SA or in any other league outside the country. Personally, I am happy with the offer I got from Orapa. It is fair offer by local standards,” Ramoraka said. Ramoraka further said he has entered the final phase of recovery.

“I am no longer feeling much pain in my knee. I anticipate that I may start training in February or early in March. I am really eager to return to the pitch.”

The Zebras defender was a star performer for Highlands Park last season. That was before the club changed its name to TS Galaxy after it was purchased by former player agent, Tim Sukazi.

Other local players who had earlier returned from TS Galaxy are Thero Setsile, Ezekiel Morake, who have both joined Jwaneng Galaxy and Mosha Gaolaolwe who rejoined Township Rollers.