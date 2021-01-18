League delays: Softball action will not return soon PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The softball league start will be delayed due to changes to the competition’s structure, Sports Monitor learns.

It was scheduled to start this month, but a need to implement changes means action will be pushed to a later date. Clubs remain divided over the new structure that will take effect at the start of the season. Some of the changes include the introduction of minor and major leagues in north and southern zones. There will also be relegation and promotion between the two leagues. The new structure would see clubs being reduced as part of league sponsor, BoFINET’s contract. The sponsor reportedly long requested the Botswana Softball Association (BSA) to abide by the contract. The new changes were expected to be discussed at the Annual General Meeting which was supposed to be held on Saturday, but was postponed due to what BSA spokesperson, Thato Matenge termed internal issues. A new date has not been set.

Matenge said the postponement of the meeting was a massive blow especially to the league which was to start in mid-January. “Competitions manager held a meeting with clubs discussing the new

structure.

They were informed how the structure would work and the final decision was to be taken at the AGM. The matter has now been taken to the National Executive Committee (NEC),” he said.

Matenge said at the meeting, managers came up with questions, arguing that there were rushed decisions, and some issues were, therefore overlooked.

He said some of the issues which were overlooked include a clearance policy and a new constitution stating minor and major leagues. “Another element is that would the minor league start without a sponsor and managers wanted to know whether hat might not kill softball.

They felt that clubs that are already struggling with sponsorships would be left in the minor league while big clubs would be in the major league.

There were many issues that they did not agree to. We expected to be discussed during the AGM,” Matenge said. He also said it is not an easy matter like they had thought and there were many loopholes that needed to be dealt with.