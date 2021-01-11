 
BTU Welcomes Decision To Delay Re-Opening For Some Grades

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Monday, January 11, 2021
Gotlamang Oitsile
The Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) president, Gotamang Oitsile says they welcome the new arrangement where learners in different grades open for the new term on different dates, adding that they believe, it will curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision to have different levels not to open at the same time was taken by both Ministry of Basic Education and Teachers Unions. The Monitor has learnt that the assessment of school environment will be on going this week as the schools re-opens. Both the Ministry and Teachers Unions have formed a committee to keep on assessing school environment and the spread of the virus in schools. “We have been part of this arrangement.

The reason behind this arrangement is that we have observed gatherings during festive season. As you may know, schools have high numbers of students and the virus could easily spread therefore at primary schools, we will have time to make standard ones to get used to school environment and how to get used to keep on putting on a mask.

Teachers for other classes which are not reporting to school this week, will be helping teachers for standard ones to observe students and help where possible to adjust in those four days,” Oitsile said in an interview

on Sunday. He said the assessment for this week would help the Ministry to make a determination on whether to make certain changes or not.

According to Ministry’s press release issued last week, for primary schools, the completing class of standard 7, upper primary classes of standard 5 and 6, and standard one will be going to school this week. The press release from he Minister Fidelis Molao this will allow orientation and acclimatization of new learners.

It continues; “at junior secondary, a similar pattern will follow with the return of form 3’s and form 1s. This will afford the form 1’s opportunity for orientation so that they settle well in secondary school. At senior secondary , it will be the form 5 completing class and students in boarding will arrive in school a day earlier Monday January 11 2021 as usual,”. Other classes will open on the January 19, 2021 and pre-primary learners, children with severe and profound disabilities (special needs) will reopen at the end of February 2021.

