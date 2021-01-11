Godfrey Sibisibi.PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

It is evident that Botswana is still a patriarchal society where men literally control all the levers of positions of power.

The Monitor carried out snap research to find out how Botswana’s patriarchal system impedes women’s political aspirations.

The history of Botswana is replete with talk, whether genuine or not, men are deliberately protecting the political turf in an effort to make politics an all-male affair.

Canvassed for comment, the president of Botswana Association of Local Authorities (BALA), Godfrey Sibisibi said that over the years, it has been proven that women just like their male counterparts are capable of holding positions of power.

Sibisibi conceded that there are policies in place to encourage women to stand for political office, but the support is not enough.

He said after being elected as the president of BALA early this year, one of the things that he wants to do is to make sure that women are empowered so that they occupy political positions in large numbers.

Sibisibi disclosed that since he was elected as the leader of BALA, he has been touring councils around the country in an effort to prod women to aspire to occupy leadership positions in the political arena.

However, Sibisibi said that the starting point for women to meaningfully participate in or occupy leadership positions in politics is for them to support each other and discard the ‘pull her down syndrome’.

He explained that the ‘pull her down syndrome’ will only help to block women from going up the political ladder during national elections, which leave men with a bigger piece of the political cake.

“Population wise, there are more women than men in Botswana, but because they don’t support each other, they rather choose to support men which is their greatest downfall. Women should start to believe in themselves.

Policies to support women to ascend the political ladder are there, but they are useless if women don’t support each other,” said a worried Sibisibi.

He added that if there is political parity, the state would even be able to pass legislation that supports the plight of women.

“I believe in women empowerment and as the new BALA president empowering women is part of my mandate,” he said.

As some dikgosi still hold a strong belief embodied in a Setswana saying that ‘Ga nke di etelelwa pele ke e namagadi’, The Monitor quizzed Kgosi Kebinatshwene Mosielele of Bahurutshe boo-Manyana on the matter who shared the same sentiments that women should learn to support each other.

“Ga nke di etelelwa pele ke namagadi is a Setswana idiom, which is misquoted and misused by people who have little regard for Setswana language. This was simply used as a guiding proverb to say a man walks in front of a woman to protect her from possible invading predators. Nothing to do with leadership qualities as in Setswana, a man consults a woman in everything he does,” he said.

He echoed Sibisibi that what is in place is the failure of the very same women to attain leadership positions because of the lack of support amongst themselves since they are in the majority.

Mosielele said he holds a strong belief that there should not be any special dispensation for women to be propelled into any political leadership position because women are capable to lead.

“Women should believe in themselves and support each other. Women have the highest population and if they could support each other there would be gender equality,” he said.