Mannathoko’s film short-listed for the Indies Short Fest

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Monday, January 11, 2021
Mohau Mannathoko
Local filmmaker, Mohau Mannathoko’s short film called Blunt has been short-listed for the Los Angels International Film Festival’s Indies Short Fest.

The film is short-listed under two categories of Best Thriller Short and Best Mystery Short.

Blunt is an action thriller short film that tackles the drug world of Gaborone in a supernatural way. The film is about a girl who has gone food blind from using a drug that helps one lose and maintain diet. Now her brothers are on a quest to help her see and get the remedy for the drug since the effects are now starting to be permanent.

In an interview with Showtime, Mannathoko said the film being short-listed personally means there is great improvement in his craft as a filmmaker. “Career wise means we are able to create works that can attract international distributors hence being able to tell the African narrative at a higher scale,” he was quick to reveal. He added that Blunt is a short film that he shot last year in November 2020 with the desire to put his work on international platforms. “It was written and

directed by me, Bonewamang Segwabe did lighting, cinematography and sound. The cast includes Kutlwano Molelekwa, Isaac Mangole and Kago Moganetsi,” he further said.

Mannathoko is a passionate filmmaker and entrepreneur in Botswana who started his company Industry Media in 2015. He has gone to win the best short film audience choice at the Africa World Documentary Film Festival held at the Commodore Barry Park in July 2019 New York, USA. “I was admitted at New York Film Academy in California to start Master of fine arts in Filmmaking in September 2020 but could not go due to finances and COVID-19 pandemic.

He is also a certified storyteller who graduated from Multi-Choice Storytelling Masterclass. Mannathoko also has a 13 episodes entertainment series that features live performances of the best artists in Botswana on Africa’s biggest storyteller, Multi- Choice’s DSTV channel 290 called Meet the Band. Through his company Mohau Mannathoko also has a 13 episodes reality talk show commissioned by UPIC TV called BW Markets.

Lifestyle

