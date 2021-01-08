The Botswana Football Association (BFA) will attempt to be only the third Southern African country to host the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2027.
The BFA is pushing ahead with plans to host the finals in seven years time. If Botswana succeeds, it would become the third Southern African country, after Angola and South Africa to host the tournament in its 64-year history. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare recently stated his desire to see Botswana host CAF’s flagship competition.
For his part, BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said this week there is firm commitment to host the 2027 edition. “In the next four years we need to bid for the AFCON. It is a big project. It is the most interesting project that we have to put in place,” Letshwiti said. “The minister has made it very clear that he wishes Botswana could