2020: The year electorate followed MPs live on Btv

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, December 25, 2020
Pono Moatlhodi PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
The live broadcasting of Parliament has brought both the good and the bad to the public and Members of Parliament. 

The proceedings have exposed some Cabinet Ministers’ arrogance when answering questions, some MPs' failure to research on some on topics and how political caucus from all parties could affect topical issues or problems people encounter. Failure by Parliament to address pertinent issues affecting Batswana directly, companies during State of Public Emergency to fight COVID-19 pandemic. During Parliament the proceedings, Batswana had hope that their MPs would strongly advocate for and come up with solutions to the problems they are encountering like loss of jobs and how they could be assisted with food hampers. Instead, these are some package that one could remember! Still in Parliamanet, On July 2020 the Leader of Opposition Dumelang Saleshando got suspended from participating in the National Assembly for a week for failing to withdraw an issue which he allegedly accused President Mokgweetsi Masisi to have made a directive that his sister be given a certain government tender. The Speaker of the National Assembly Phandu Skelemani said the evidence that Saleshando had brought before the House was not enough and therefore he must withdraw the allegation and apologize. However Gaborone High Court made a ruling after Saleshando took Skelemani to Court saying that he [Skelemani] does not have powers to suspend an MP from attending Parliament proceedings.

Pono Moatlhodi

MP for Tonota constituency Pono Moatlhodi has never stopped to show his undying love for President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

On several occasions in Parliament, he reminded MPs that him and the late President’s brother, Tshelang Masisi, were close buddies and that made both their families to be closer.
He never misses any opportunity to ingratiate him with the President which most of the time borders on sycophancy. An example is when debating the Local government Bill 2020, he expressed concern that Sowa Town Council is made to reward Botswana Democratic Party (BDP )favourite people who lost elections and Minister for Local Government and Rural Development to act on the matter.

 “At the end of the day, all this messy greases President Mokgweetsi Masisi hands and that is the reason why I feel pity for him. Tota Tautona Masisi ga ana batho ba golo ko parting”.
Ignatius Moswaane versus Palelo Motaosane

 In November 2020 some Batswana were left speechless as two MPs, Palelo Motaosane of Thamaga/Kumakwane and Ignatius Moswaane of Francistown West constituency exchanged bitter words on National television.

Motaosane: “You cannot order me Moswaane naare wena o tsaya gore o mang o fithelang o re roga kaka”

Moswaane: “ Hei monna sit down, naare o leka go bua eng, ga ke go tshabe” Motaoosane: “Bana ba gago ba ko Thamaga kwa”

Moswaane: “Bongwanake ba tletse le Botswana gape ke a ba tlhokomela ga ke a ba itatola” Motaosane: “o legodu la legodu la magodu” Moswaane “wena o moloi akere”

News

