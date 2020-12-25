 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Even though the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took centre stage this...
Choirs are cancelled. 
The Civil Aviation Authority Botswana (CAAB) has been pulled back from...
The National Petroleum Fund (NPF) case involving the State’s P25...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. BUAN, MarketVest partnership to power Botswana

BUAN, MarketVest partnership to power Botswana

CAVIN KANOKO Friday, December 25, 2020
BUAN
Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural resources (BUAN) through its investment arm, BUAN Enterprises (PTY) Ltd recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a South African company which specializes in renewable energy and water solutions called MarketVest (PTY) Ltd to build an Agrivoltaic project. 

The project is aimed towards the production of solar power along with growing of vegetables.
BUAN vice chancellor Professor Jasper Rees said: “We are about to make a renewable energy project on a field that we call the 2 hectare project which is the field at the front of the campus on the A1 road which is the most visible part of the campus”. He further highlighted some of the projects that they are carrying out in the field such as the dry land rice farming trials scheduled for this month, horticultural drip irrigation farming and production the earliest maize crop due for the market before Christmas.

 The project is a 1 megawatt one which will supply the university with power and remit excess to the Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) grid. BUAN Enterprises has secured land for the project through a lease from its shareholder, BUAN and MarketVest secured about P15 million for investment into

Banners
the project. The solar project is one of the many to be expected out of the partnership. Some of the future projects include customized solar and Agrivoltaic solutions for farmers, mines, schools, clinics while others will be on water cleaning solutions, student housing and aquaculture.

 On the other hand, the Andreas Bottiwger MarketVest representative said the project will see Botswana become a player in the renewable energy sector with potential to export power to other countries if the implementation of the project is executed effectively. He also pointed out that the project is well in line with the management of climate change with the utilization of solar energy to generate electricity instead of coal.

 The projects will be open for the students for teaching and research and Batswana at large will see smart agriculture being practiced and benchmarking. The projects are meant for revenue generation hence reducing reliance of the University on government coffers.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
izmir escort iskenderun escort Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak EscortAlaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort iptv