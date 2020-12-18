Paledi PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

While the creative industry has taken to the streets to voice how badly the government neglects the sector, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development Bruno Paledi has expressed concern that artists must think first and think again before they open their mouths.

“Because you might regret the words that you said and never take back, with thoughts you can always cancel them,” he said during the Indian business community food hampers handover to Botswana Musicians Union. He also said when one talks to people and they are disrespectful the latter won’t listen. Artists revealed last week that they have knocked on the right government doors since June but their cries have not been heard no wonder they took their voices to the streets.

Communication is an act of will, directed to entities that react. If you are too proud and too arrogant as an entity and don’t want to engage other people because you think you know better sometimes at the ministry they ask me if I am an artist and think they can engage me better,

no I am a strategist,” he highlighted. Paledi also revealed that he doesn’t need to be an artist to understand what artists do.

He said it is the way artists conduct themselves that tells a lot about them like late coming. Paledi also said as student of war he has learnt that the greatest battle is at the table. “It is useless and stupid to kill each other and try to negotiate so it is better to negotiate first,” he further expressed.

He told beneficiaries of the food hampers not to just take the food hampers and go but ask relevant question. Paledi said when the food is finished artists should not go back and become dependents. He stated that until artists take themselves seriously then, no one is going to take them seriously.