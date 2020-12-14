Suave restaurant will host a Gin and Tapas event on Thursday

Gaborone's newest contemporary, urban and classy lounge, Suave restaurant in CBD will enhance its dining experience by hosting a Gin and Tapas event on December 17.

The restaurant's marketing coordinator, Laura Sekwalabe told the media recently that they want to combine food with gin because the latter has become so popular.

She said the Tapas part is to give guests a variety of starters while they enjoy their gin. Sekwalabe added that on the day of the event, people will get to taste Tapas like potato wedges, cheese sauce and pepper sauce, butter chicken and naan, caprese stuffed avocado, chocolate chilli wings, roast beef tartine and batata harra among others. “We will also have accompaniments like stuffed olives in salsa verde, cream cheese and pickles. The featured gin for the event is Musgrave the aspect on which we partnered with a company called Fine Brands,” she further revealed.

Banners

Musgrave Gin is no ordinary spirit but an artisan drinkcelebrated for its top notes of Cardamom, African Ginger and Grains of Paradise. It is the brainchild of Simone Musgrave from South Africa and currently has two flavours being the Musgrave 11 and Musgrave pink. Musgrave 11 embodies the sense of adventure, a sense of adventure beyond the next horizon.

The Spicy notes and African Botanicals echo the taste of exploration. Images are warm and saturated, distinctively stylish. Musgrave pink on the other side embodies romantic nostalgia, a sense of indulgence that comes from experiencing that which is beautiful. The brand is reflective, yet daring. The sense of adventure inherent in the Musgrave Brand is defined by the Pink as luxury.